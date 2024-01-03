Sierra Leone: Former President Koroma To Proceed on Exile to Nigeria Tomorrow, Thursday

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

Sequel to a followup agreement reached, resulting from an ECOWAS mission to Freetown immediately after the botched coup, when it was collectively agreed that former President Koroma will proceed on exile in Abuja, ECOWAS President Omar Touray has written a follow up reminder to the deal.

If finally consented by President Maada Bio, the former President will depart to Abuja tomorrow 4 January 2024.

Arrangements have been concluded for his accommodation by the host authority.

The letter also demand full continued payments of all his allowances and entitlements as a former President

President Bio is yet to respond to the letter from ECOWAS secretariat in Abuja.

Below is ECOWAS’ letter: