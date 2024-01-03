O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Delights 3,000 Pupils, 800 Teachers at Christmas

*Donates books, backpacks and bags of rice

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation brought Christmas cheer and joy to over 3,000 pupils in 16 primary schools in three local government areas of Rivers State from December 14 to 16th when it gave them gifts comprising backpacks, books and bags of rice.

The gifts were not limited to pupils alone, as over 800 teachers and other staff of the selected schools from Akuku Toru, Asari Toru and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas also got bags of rice to celebrate the yuletide.

The beneficiary schools include Model Primary School, UniversalPrimary Education School, Baptist Schools 1 & 2, Our Saviour School, St. Michael Schools 1 & 2, UNICEF Primary School, Asalga Primary School and Bishop Crowther Memorial Primary School, in Buguma, Asari Toru local council.

The five beneficiary schools in Akuku Toru council were UniversalPrimaryEducation Model School, Nyemoni State School, St. Joseph State School, and St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School, all in Abonnema, AkukuToru and State School, Obonoma.

In addition to the gifts, St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School, which is supported by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, also received chairs, tables and shelves from the Foundation.

Mary Slessor Primary School, Port Harcourt, was the only beneficiary school in Port Harcourt Local Government Area.

Commenting on the donations, Chairman of the Foundation, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs explained that the distribution of gifts to school children was in place of the annual Christmas party it usually organized for children every December 25, but had been unable to hold since 2019.

She said, “Christmas, the joyful season during which Christians honour and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Messiah, on December 25, has always been marked with a mega-Christmas Party for children by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation in Abonnema, Rivers State.

“However, since 2019, we have not been granted permission to host the party. But this has not stopped the Foundation from celebrating this season of gratitude and joy by bringing light, love and laughter into homes through children.

“Children are at the centre of our homes, and they, more than anyone else enjoy the cheer which families share because of Christmas Day- a day when the world honours and celebrates the priceless gifts of love, light and eternal life which Jesus Christ represents.

“This year, the Foundation has noted that families are struggling because of the cost-of-living crisis. We hope these gifts from the Foundation will bring light, joy and peace to the children’s homes as they remember and pay homage to our precious Lord and Saviour- Jesus Christ.”

The pupils, teachers and staff of the schools all beamed with smiles, while most burst into spontaneous applause for the leading NGO after receiving their gifts. Some of the pupils serenaded the Foundation’s team. They prayed for the continued good health and prosperity of the Chairman, Dr Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs-Briggs.

The pupils received 3,030 school bags, 3,500 books, and 3,897 bags of 5kg rice. The Foundation ensured every teacher, headteacher, and worker also took a bag of rice home.

One of the many appreciative beneficiaries and the Chaplain of St. Augustine’s Nursery and Primary School, Abonnema, Reverend Mpaka Long-John, hailed the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s generosity and prayed for the Chairman.

“We are very excited because this is not the first time she has done this. We are happy that they are coming within the shortest notice given to us; here they are with these tremendous Christmas gifts.”

“We love Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, and we pray God to continue to bless and strengthen her. The good Lord will continue to empower her and fight all her battles. God is the only one that will reward these acts of benevolence,” he prayed.

The non-partisan O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, which intervenes positively in the quality of the lives of the underserved through five areas, including Care for Life, Free Medical Mission, Education and scholarships, Access to Clean Water and sanitation, and Microcredit and Entrepreneurship, was established in 2001.