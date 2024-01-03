Safiyanu Isah-Andaha, Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa, Kidnapped Council Boss, Isah-Andaha, Freed

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

The abducted chairman of Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa State and three others have been released, the four regained their freedom at about 8.45pm on Tuesday. The council boss, Safiyanu Isah-Andaha was set free at an unoccupied fuel station in Andaha village in Akwanga LGA. The police have confirmed the release

Mr. Isah-Andaha was abducted by some gunmen in Ningo village in his Council area on New Year day. Nansel Ranham, a deputy superintendent of police and public relations officer of the Nasarawa State Police command said the victims were released as a result of the sustained pursuit from the security agencies on search and rescue operations.

Ranham said no ransom was paid in lieu of the release of the Council Chairman and others who were taken with him. He explained that as soon as information of the abduction reached the police, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada instantly drafted an anti-kidnapping squad whose collaboration with other security agencies led to the release of the captives. But controversy remains as sources say a 10million naira ransom was paid to secure their release