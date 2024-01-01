Lagos has no hand in demolition of POWA complex – Commissioner

Monday, January 1, 2024 12:56 pm


POWA plaza, Ikeja

Lagos State Government has nothing to do with the demolition at Computer Village in Ikeja, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy has clarified.

The structure, according to him, is owned by the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), which ordered its demolition.

“Those circulating the fake news that Lagos State Government is demolishing Computer Village are opportunistic ethnic chauvinists who will always relish in vacuous propaganda that can fuel their fiendish mission; they will always fail in dividing Lagosians,” the Commissioner submitted.

 

