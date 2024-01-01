Former President Obasanjo in surprise private visit in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday, December 30, paid unannounced private visit to Rumuada-Ogbakiri in Emohua local Government Area of Rivers State in honour of Prof. Vincent O Nmehielle, Secretary General of the African Development Bank, ADB.

The former President came to attend the ceremony marking Prof. Nmehielle’s 60th Birthday Anniversary.

In a heartwarming gesture, Obasanjo celebrated their enduring friendship, emphasizing that true friends never part, even if daily conversations or physical closeness are absent.

Obasanjo’s visit to the remote community was deviod of fanfares as there were no much presence of Rivers State and local government official protocols and media publicity except for few photos posted online concerning the visit.