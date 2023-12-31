CP Disu,leads top officers of Rivers Police Command on surprise visit to checkpoints

* Cautions Police against extortion, creating unnecessary queues

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu on December 30, led top Officers of the Rivers Police Command on surprise visits to the boundary between Imo and Rivers cautioning officers against extortion.

Among the top officers in company of CP Disu include: DC Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police,DCP, Olugbenga Adepoju, Commander CP X-Squad, Commander, CP Monitoring Unit, and SP Grace Iringe-Koko the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer,PPRO.

CP Disu addressed the Police personnel at the checkpoints warning them to avoid deliberately creating long traffic jams and long queues extortion, and should be civil to members of the public in their engagements, while crime must be prevented in this Yuletide season.

At the instant, the CP Disu ordered the removal of covered number plates on some vehicle seen at the scene.