Two South Koreans kidnapped by gunmen in Abua-Odual LGA,Rivers regain freedom

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Two South Koreans kidnapped 18 days ago by gunmen from communities in Emughan Clan along the East-West road in Abua/Odual Local Government Area axis of Rivers State have been released safely about two weeks ago regain freedom.

The freedom of South Korea’s foreign ministry confirmed this in a statement saying their release was secured yesterday and they have been moved to a safe place.

Recall that the two men were taken after gunmen ambushed their convoy on December 12, killing four soldiers guarding the group and two civilian drivers.

Gunmen had attacked the convoy of workers of Daewoo company on their way to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

They killed four soldiers and two drivers on escort duties for the companies, while two top officials of the company who are Korean nationals were abducted.

The incident had occurred in spite of the heavy security presence on the road caused pandemonium as many drivers from Tombia and Ekeki park in Yenagoa and Choba and Rumola in Port Harcourt refused to load passengers.

Eyewitnesses had said that Gunmen had ambushed a convoy of Dawood workers along the Abua-Odual axis along the East-West Road in Rivers State, shooting dead Four Soldiers and Two drivers.

A security source, who confirmed the development, said the suspected kidnappers ambushed a team of expatriates being escorted by troops.

According to him, the gunmen took the security team on the convoy by surprise as they took advantage of the thick forest along the road to launch the attack.

“During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy killing 4 soldiers and 2 civilians’ drivers and subsequently abducted two Koreans in the process. They were on their way to Yenagoa. They have a Daewoo camp in Bayelsa’’

At the time of the incident the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division, Nigeria Army Public Relations, Major Jonah Danjuma, had in a statement said efforts were ongoing to secure the unconditional freedom of the two abducted workers.

However,at the time of filing this report the Rivers State Police Command was yet to officially issue official statement concerning the freedom of Expatrates.