Police dislodge gunmen in Kogi

The The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that bandits terrorizing the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road have been dislodged by security forces.

The bandits took over the road on Thursday afternoon trying to kidnap travellers.

Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Ayah said the incident happened on Thursday at about 3:00 pm.

The police said on receipt of distress call that hoodlums were operating on the road, it promptly dispatched operatives of the Rapid Response Squad to the scene and were able to dislodge them.

He added that the motorists who were held up for some minutes were able to continue their journey after the clearance operation by the police.

According to him, “motorists travelling along Lokoja/Ajaokuta road were hinted by a good Samaritan that some bandits have taken over the road waiting to kidnap travellers, so they quickly moved to a closest town to avoid being Kidnapped and put a call to the Police Command.

“However, when the information got to Command, the State Commissioner of Police CP Bethrand Onuoha quickly dispatched Rapid Response Unit to the area who dispatched the criminals into to bush.”