Kano: Governor Yusuf splashes N3.5m to 7 stolen minors

*Commends CP Gumel

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has gifted N500, 000 to each of the seven abducted minors, rescued by Kano state Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

Governor Yusuf extended the kind gesture while handing over the children to their identified parents, after receiving them from the management team of Kano State Police Command led by CP Gumel.

Our Correspondent reports that Kano state government, in collaborative efforts with the Police, had gone in search of abducted children from the state who were ferried to some locations in the southern parts of the country.

The move led to the rescue of the seven minors who were handed over to Governor Yusuf by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, for onward reunion with their identified parents.

Both parents and children shed tears of joy as Governor Yusuf, reunited them, after an emotion-laden speech.

According to a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Spokesperson to the Governor Yusuf: “The Governor, moved to tears of joy by the commendable efforts of the Kano State Police Command under the capable leadership of CP Muhammad Hussain Gumel, expressed his appreciation for their work.

“Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, deeply dismayed by the discovery of seven children abducted from Bauchi and then trafficked and sold in Anambra and Lagos states, expressed his astonishment at the criminal syndicate specializing in the abduction, trafficking, and sale of children from the Northern States.”

The Governor urged parents to remain vigilant and attentive to the well-being of their children as a fundamental responsibility.

He also called upon his counterpart, the Bauchi State Governor, to take decisive legal action against the arrested suspects.

The Governor also recalled the case of 11 Kano children who were reportedly abducted and sold in Anambra a few years ago.

Governor Yusuf told the gathering that CP Gumel is, “a no-nonsense police lfficer. Snce his arrival to the State, he never sought any favour from me.”

Governor Yusuf further commended the effort of the Commissioner of Police as well as Officers and Men of the Command for their commitment, dedication, selfless service and efforts in ensuring that the State is peaceful.

According to him: “CP Gumel is a no-nonsense Police Officer and has never sought any favour from me and likewise myself too. When we came on board, we put our heads together to surmount the disturbing threats of daylight and night mobile phone armed robbery, which is now a history in the state. We thank you for all your good work in Kano State.”

Our Correspondent reports that CP Gumel handed over all the victims to the Kano State Government for collaborative actions.

The police boss also urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s Emergency Contact Numbers; 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.

He said: “The Kano State Police Command has successfully identified the parents of six, among the seven minors who were abducted and subsequently rescued by the Police Command.

“Similarly, earlier this month, one Auwal Tijjani, aged 12 years, who was abducted in Hotoro Yandodo Quarters Kano six months ago, was rescued in Lagos State and reunited with his parents.

“In a commendable display of dedication and commitment to duty, the Kano Police Command spared no efforts to ensure the safe return of the abducted children to their parents/guardians.

“You will recall that on December, 15, 2023, the Police Command dismantled a Human Trafficking Syndicate, and arrested nine members who specialized in trafficking, buying and selling of minors; and rescued seven victims.

” Through diligent work, the Command has successfully reunified each child with their respective parents, ensuring their well-being and security.

” The Kano Police Command is committed to upholding the safety and protection of all residents, particularly vulnerable children and women.

“The Command will continue to steadfastly work tirelessly to apprehend anybody responsible for this heinous type of act and bring them to justice in due course.

“Recognizing the importance of ensuring justice for the victims and their families, the Kano Police Command has handed over the rescued minors to the Kano State Government for further collaborative actions.

“During the event the State Government said will also liaise with the Bauchi State Government in ensuring the provision of necessary support and assistance to the affected families during this time, as society collectively seeks justice and healing for the victims.”

CP Gumel commended the efforts of, “all the stakeholders involved in this swift operation, particularly the Kano State Government that funded the logistical support that made the operations successful.

“So also the Media outlets for their cooperation and support throughout the period of rescue and identification processes.

“Finally, I appreciate the confidence and friendship gesture being extended by the good people of Kano State to the Police Command.

” I also thank everyone for their commitment to prayers, understanding, encouragement, continuous support, and cooperation. I urge everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of persons or items they come across to the nearest Police Station or through any of the following emergency contacts: 080324197, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available on Google Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms: Facebook: Kano State Police Command; twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG); Instagram: Kano State Police Command; ; Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.”