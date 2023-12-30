Kano: Governor Yusuf lays foundation for N27 billion Overpass, Underpass bridges

Saturday, December 30, 2023 4:10 pm


Governor Yusuf during the foundation laying ceremony of the multi-billion Naira Overpass, Underpass projects Friday afternoon

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has begun massive road infrastructural development  in the state with the fondation laying ceremony of N27 billion Overpass, Underpass bridges, Friday afternoon.

The projects are a  three-layer interchange bridge at Dan’agundi junction, and clover-leaf Overpass bridge at  Tal’udu roundabout all located within Kano metropolis.

Governor Yusuf, while performing the foundation-laying ceremony of the gigantic projects, said they were initiated to reduce traffic congestion, ease vehicular movement of goods, beautify the city, control pollution, and develop infrastructure within the  ancient commercial  city.

Governor Yusuf  who served as Commissioner for Works in the state between 2011 and 2015, reiterated his  administration’s commitment  in infrastructural development  and determination  to deliver more dividends of democracy, especially to the downtrodden.

He said Kano as a mega city deserves massive infrastructural transformation to cater for the needs of the over 10  million urban dwellers and improve the socio-economic well-being of residents in the city.

He further stated that the 2024 budget, already signed into law, gave  priority to capital projects taking the lion share of 60 per cent.

Governor  Yusuf called on the contractor handling the project to ensure timely completion, adhere to the contract provisions, use of quality materials as the government will not condone sub-standard work.

Governor Yusuf also used the occasion to  clear the air on the financing of the projects, and hinted that the funds were sourced from the joint- account being managed by the State and Local Governments.

He, however, appealed to the people using the project routes and those close to the sites to exercise patience for the inconveniences the projects might have caused assuring that plans are underway to create alternative routes for easy traffic flow.

 

 

 

