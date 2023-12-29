 Court Extends order stopping INEC,PDP taking action against  26 Lawmakers that defected to APC 

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday extended the December 15 interim order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from taking any action against the 26 Rivers House of Assembly members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to All Progressives Congress, APC.

The extension followed an application by Steve Adehii, SAN,counsel for the lawmakers

Adehi’s application was supported by Ken Njemanze, SAN, who appeared for the Rivers House of Assembly.

Although PDP’s counsel , Adeyemi Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN,opposed the extension ,Justice Okorowo overruled stating that based on Order 26, Rule 10 of the Federal High Court, he had the discretionary power to grant the plea in the interest of justice.

The judge said that he was persuaded by the reasons given by Adehi and Njemanze that granting the order is in the interest of justice.

Consequently ,the judge adjourned the matter until January 24, 2024, for hearing of other applications on notice.

The court had, on December 15, restrained INEC from conducting fresh election to fill the seats of the 26 lawmakers and also restrained INEC, PDP . It also stopped the House of Assembly from declaring their seats vacant and withdrawing their respective Certificate of Returns pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.