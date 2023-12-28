Zenith Bank Wins Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria in the Euromoney 2023 Awards

Zenith Bank Plc has been named the “Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria” in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023, underscoring the bank’s pioneering and outstanding achievements in delivering cutting-edge digital financial solutions.

Speaking on the recognition, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said, “We are delighted to receive the distinction as the Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria. This accolade serves as a validation of Zenith Bank’s trailblazing initiatives in integrating advanced technology within Nigeria’s financial services sector. Our commitment to expanding the horizons of digital financial services is unwavering, and we will persist in our efforts to innovate and deliver enhanced value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Dr. Onyeagwu dedicated the award to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary approach to integrating technology into banking, establishing an exemplary model for service delivery at a time when the potential of technology in banking was yet to be fully realised. Dr. Onyeagwu remarked, “Technology now stands as the cornerstone of the financial services sector.” He extended heartfelt thanks to the bank’s clientele for their loyal patronage, to the board for their guidance, and to the staff for their unwavering dedication to building a formidable financial institution.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence are one of the most highly coveted awards that matter to the banks and bankers who matter. Established in 1992 as the first of their kind, the awards recognise excellence in the global banking industry, with this year’s edition receiving a record number of submissions from banks in the regional and country awards programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.

Zenith Bank has continued to distinguish itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service offerings, unique customer experience and sound financial indices. The bank has remained a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in deploying innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions.

The bank’s track record of excellent performance has earned the brand numerous awards, including being listed in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies in 2023; being recognised as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital, for the 14th consecutive year, in the 2023 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking published by The Banker Magazine; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, in the World Finance Banking Awards; Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2022 and 2023; Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020 and 2022; Best Bank in Nigeria, for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, in theGlobal Finance World’s Best Banks Awards; Best in Corporate Governance’ Financial Services’ Africa, for four successive years from 2020 to 2023, by the Ethical Boardroom; Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria in the International Banker 2023 Banking Awards; Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria and Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria in the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards.

Also, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 and 2021; Bank of the Year 2023 and Retail Bank of the Year for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022, at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards. Similarly, Zenith Bank was named Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Bank of the Year 2021 by Champion Newspaper, Bank of the Year 2022 by New Telegraph Newspaper, and Most Responsible Organisation in Africa 2021 by SERAS Awards.