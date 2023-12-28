Oyebanji signs N159.5 billion Ekiti Fiscal Estimates into law

Thursday, December 28, 2023 5:09 pm


Gov Oyebanji Ekiti's 2024 budget into law

* Restates commitment to total implementation of budget

Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday signed into law the 2024 appropriation Bill with an assurance that his administration is fully prepared to implement the budget for the realization of his administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

The 2024 Appropriation, Christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” was presented to the Governor by the speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye and other principal officers at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

The 2024 Budget estimate is One Hundred and Fifty-Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Seventy-two Million, Four Hundred and Eighty-One Thousand Nine Hundred and Fifteen Naira, and Fifty-one Kobo(N159,572,481,915.51), out of which fifty-six percent (56%) is appropriated for Recurrent Expenditure and forty four percent (44%) for Capital Expenditure.

Speaking while signing the budget, Governor Oyebanji reiterated his administration’s determination to ensure that the budget is fully implemented to drive sustainable growth and improve the standard of living for the people of Ekiti State.

He said the budget is expected to stimulate economic activities, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall socio-economic landscape of the State as well as assist his government to deliver on its campaign promises and fulfill its obligation to the people.

While thanking the Speaker and Members of the House of Assembly for their thorough review of the budget and preparation of the final budget, the Governor said the Assembly has proven to be a reliable partner in the development agenda of the state.

” I am so impressed with the quality of debate and scrutiny put in place by the members of the house of assembly.

“Mr. Speaker, I have listened to you on the need to be committed to implementing this budget, in partnership with the House of Assembly through your oversight, we will ensure that we implement this budget to the letter because the only way we can actually incentivize our people and deliver on our promise is to implement the budget. ” The Governor declared.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye said after the House had painstakingly deliberated and scrutinized the budget, it realized that the budget aligns with the priorities of the people.

Aribasoye said the House was very impressed with the presentation of the budget that was well structured to meet the yeaning’s and aspiration of Ekiti people.

He maintained that the House of Assembly would continue to collaborate with the Executive arm of government for the overall interest and development of the State.

The budget signing was also witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Chief (Monisade Afuye), members of the state House of Assembly, and the state executive council.

