Aiyedatiwa visits Akeredolu’s wife, says his legacies will never be forgotten

Thursday, December 28, 2023 8:06 pm


 

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday said the name of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu will never be forgotten because his legacies and impacts can be seen and felt across the State and the country.

Governor Aiyedatiwa stated this when he led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the residence of the former Ondo State Governor in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to commiserate with the Akeredolu Family.

The Governor described his late principal as a sincere, courageous, selfless and patriotic leader who fought for his people, championed development and touched many lives.

In an emotional tribute, Aiyedatiwa also described the former Governor as a caring and compassionate husband, father and grandfather, adding that it was a rare privilege to have served under his tutelage.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated that the demise of his late boss is a great loss to Ondo State, the Southwest region and Nigeria at large, stressing that Akeredolu’s struggle for a peaceful, fair and just society is one that can never be forgotten in a hurry.

He noted that the legacies of Late Akeredolu will continue to reverberate in his invaluable contributions to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of Ondo State, the growth of the Anglican Church and the reforms in the legal profession in Nigeria.

The Governor emphasized that Akeredolu completed and fulfilled his mission on earth and was blessed with wonderful children that can sustain his good name.

Responding on behalf of the Akeredolu Family, the younger brother of the deceased, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, thanked the delegation led by Governor Aiyedatiwa for the thoughtful visit.

Prayers were offered for the Akeredolu Family while Governor Aiyedatiwa led others to the signing of the condolence register.

