President Tinubu , Abbas, Ganduje, Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji, mourn the late Akeredolu

President Bola Tinubu paid a glowing tribute to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. He died Wednesday morning at the age of 67. Governor Biodun Oyebanji and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman and others also mourned the departed Governor

Below is the President’s statement:

I MOURN MY FEARLESS BROTHER, ROTIMI AKEREDOLU

“It is a difficult task to have to pen a tribute and sing a dirge for a departing soul. It is a more difficult job in our African culture when one is compelled to do so for a younger person. Here I am with the difficult job of singing a dirge for Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, my beloved brother, confidant, political soulmate and governor of Ondo State.

I cannot fairly capture in words Rotimi’s towering figure and his human essence. Rotimi was a man who moved our nation towards equity, fairness and justice in his strident advocacy against every form of injustice in our country through the instrumentality of the law as a senior advocate, attorney general of his beloved state, as President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Governor of Ondo State.

In a challenging moment of our statehood when marauding agents of darkness spread their tentacles across our country, Rotimi was a strong voice in wilderness calling us to rethink our security architecture so we can have a more secure nation. His unrelenting advocacy led to the birth of the local police in the South West.

Rotimi was a man of ideas and action. While he was with us, he taught us the power of action and service. In Ondo State where he had the honour to serve as the Governor in the last 6 years, he served his people with absolute loyalty, dedication and forthrightness. His footprints dot the entire landscape in the hundreds of kilometres of roads he built, the many school he built and healthcare facilities that he provided. During the dark hours when marauding agents of darkness visited the state and killed defenceless citizens where 40 worshippers of the Catholic Church of Owo were killed on June 5, 2022, Rotimi’s leadership qualities as a true statesman and compassionate leader radiated brightly to the world. He was a mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonising period. Today, I MOURN a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses.

My personal journey with Rotimi started as joint members of the progressive family. We fought many battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State and Nigeria as a whole. During this uncertain period, Rotimi was resolute and unflinching. He showed uncommon courage as member of our legal team in our battles to reclaim our stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo and Osun States. A gallant lawyer and one of the finest of the legal profession. I beckoned on him to contest for the governorship position of Ondo State in 2012. Even though he didn’t make it in first attempt his enthusiasm and determination to serve his people never diminished. He eventually made it to the Alagbaka Government House in his second attempt in the 2016 election, Since he was sworn-in in February 2017, he had served the people with devotion.

Rotimi has played his role well and left us untimely. We will never see his likes again. Let me tell the people of Ondo State that I am grieving with you. We will honour Rotimi’s memory and make sure his legacy of service is never forgotten.

In my grief and sadness, I have telephoned his wife, Betty, and Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to commiserate with them and urge them to take heart over this national tragedy.

Governor Akeredolu was not just a friend, ally and associate, he was a brother and soulmate.

His death is a blow to our governing APC and the progressive family as we are diminished by it.

I hope that his successor Aiyedatiwa will hold steadfast to the vision of governance left by this towering political leader.

SIGNED: HIS Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

Also, Governor Biodun Oyebanjo of Ekiti State mourned the departed Akeredolu.

AKEREDOLU’S DEATH A MONUMENTAL LOSS, SAYS OYEBANJI

Also, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed his condolences on the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), describing it as a monumental loss to the Yoruba nation and the country at large.

Oyebanji in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said he was devastated by the news of the death of the Ondo State Governor, who was once President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Governor said his administration and the entire people of Ekiti State identify with the government and people of Ondo State at this critical period of mourning of the chief executive of the Sunshine State.

Oyebanji described Akeredolu as a legal giant and scholar, an administrator par excellence, a consummate and courageous politician who spoke truth to power till he breathed his last.

He said the late Governor made a great difference in the lives of his people and the nation through a combination of purposeful leadership and commitment to excellent service delivery.

He regretted that Akeredolu’s death has robbed the country of a committed statesman who was interested in and was irrevocably committed to the development of his state and the country.

“This is indeed a sad day. I have lost a senior brother, a friend of our dear state, a dogged fighter and a visionary leader” Governor Oyebanji said.

Oyebanji further described Akeredolu as a man of excellence, class, candour who was imbued with uncommon brilliance which he brought to bear in the day-to-day administration of Ondo State and has been widely acknowledged as a major agent of transformation of the State.

He noted that Akeredolu’s death is also a painful loss to the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Southern Governors’ Forum both of which the deceased chaired and used as platforms to enrich governance and standard of living of citizens.

According to him, Akeredolu advocated for the entrenchment of democracy and good governance to the best of his ability using the platforms of politics and legal profession.

Oyebanji said Akeredolu has left legacies that can never be obliterated as a lawyer, Attorney General of old Ondo State, President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Governor of Ondo State, Chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum, Chairman of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Chancellor, Diocese of Owo, the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, among others.

He prayed God to grant the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the children, friends and associates, the Owo community and the entire citizens of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ekiti State, I extend our condolences to Arakunrin Akeredolu’s immediate family, the Owo community and the good people of Ondo State.

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, in a tribute released by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, in Abuja, also said, “As we reflect on Governor Akeredolu’s remarkable contributions to public service, we remember his unflinching commitment to the principles of democracy, his determination to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people he served, and his undying love for Ondo State and its citizens.

“Throughout his tenure, Governor Akeredolu exhibited exceptional leadership skills, fostering economic growth, implementing critical infrastructure projects, and championing initiatives that enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and unity within the state will forever be remembered.

“Governor Akeredolu’s departure leaves a significant void in our political landscape. His absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him, collaborating on projects, or simply experiencing his remarkable leadership firsthand.

“On behalf of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I extend our deepest condolences to the family, the government, the people of Ondo State, friends, and loved ones of Governor Akeredolu. We share in their grief and offer our heartfelt support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, may they find solace in knowing that his contributions to Ondo State will be forever cherished.

“As we come to terms with this loss, let us honour Governor Akeredolu’s memory by remaining committed to the ideals and principles he held dear. Let us continue to work together, building on his firm foundation and striving for the progress and prosperity of Ondo State. Indeed, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legacy will endure, and his vision for a better Ondo State will never be forgotten.”

SANWO-OLU MOURNS AKEREDOLU, SAYS HIS DEATH IS PERSONAL LOSS

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was not left out. He mourned the passing of his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), describing his death as a colossal loss to the country and Ondo State in particular.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Akeredolu would be greatly missed for his positive impacts in Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

He also commiserated with the Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s widow, Dr. Betty Akeredolu, and the entire family and friends of the deceased.

The Governor also sympathised with the entire people of Ondo State, especially the indigenes of Owo, on the demise of their illustrious son, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Sanwo-Olu, in the statement, described the death of Akeredolu as a colossal loss to the country, adding that, while alive, the deceased made lots of positive contributions to the growth and development of Ondo State and Nigeria, especially in the judiciary and governance.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the death of the Ondo State Governor.

“I also commiserate with all my brother governors over the death of one of us. I sympathise with the entire people of Ondo State, particularly Owo sons and daughters at home and abroad.

“The death of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is a colossal loss to the country, particularly the people of Ondo State. He made lots of impactful contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria, first as a lawyer and later as a two-term governor.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was a courageous leader. He served the people of Ondo State passionately during his tenure as Governor of the State.

“I pray that God will grant Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu eternal rest and give his immediate family, friends, associates, and the people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

