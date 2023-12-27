Give the poor, dont give all your money to the church- Kumuyi tells Christian faithful

Pastor Williams Folorunso Kumuyi , the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC), has told his congregation not to give all their money to the Church but rather they should make the poor a priority in their giving.

He made this known in a recent message titled, Emmanuel Jesus the healer, monitored by Church Times online.

Kumuyi who expressed great concern for the poor and the hungry in the message urged the leaders of DLBC to bring to his attention those who need help so the church can reach out to them.

Offering for the poor

He cited the example of a pastor who called for an offering but later asked the congregation to give the money they wanted to give to the church to the poor.

The pastor according to him had asked for those who could give various amounts of money. “I learnt of a preacher somewhere. He told his congregation now, we are going to collect offerings. He asked those who had N10,000 to give to raise their hands, and he asked those who had N20,000 to give to raise their hands.

“He asked those who had N50,000, they raised their hands. And he said all the money they wanted to give to the church, they should go and give to the poor in their neighbourhood rather than bringing it to the church.”

Kumuyi then told his listeners that they should always make the poor and hungry a priority in their giving adding that it makes no sense to give to a church building when the people inside are hungry.

He said, “All the offerings are not just for church. There are poor people around. There are unemployed people around. There are indigent people around. But we must build our campground. I understand. We are going to build. But while you are building your neighbours are dying. Those who do not have anything to feed are there. Your fellow brother, your fellow sister have nothing to send children to school.”

Kumuyi said the church will begin to budget millions of naira for the poor as the church used to do in the “good old days”

The DLBC pastor confessed that he has silver and gold and that he was not going to give everything to the building of the Deeper Life Conference Centre but that he was going to give to those who need it.

He said, “I am looking for those who are dying, those who are impoverished and some of the money will be given to them. If you know them, tell your coordinator, tell your leader. Tell the people. We will not be guilty of giving all the money to a building that will not be raptured when Christ comes. Christ is coming to rapture the church, he is coming to rapture the people.”