Aerofield Homes boss, Akintunde, hails Oodua Group Chairman, Bimbo Ashiru at 60

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 4:47 am


The Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Limited, Lagos Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde has joined other well wishers across the globe to celebrate a seasoned business professional and Chairman of Oodua Investment Group, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru on the auspicious occasion of his 60th birthday celebration.

Akintunde in a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday by his media consultant, Oluseun Joshua described Otunba Ashiru, an astute banker and administrator as another proud son of Ogun State using his versatility and resourcefulness to help in the development of the nation’s economy.

The real estate merchant in his congratulatory message said “Time is here to celebrate another icon and highly resourceful technocrat and seasoned banker who has used larger part of his life to help in the development of the nation’s economy.

“He shone brilliantly as a banker and by the time he went into politics and got appointed as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industries in Ogun State, the state became investment destination of choice attracting over 70% of Foreign Direct Investment coming into Nigeria.

“Otunba Bimbo Ashiru is now the Chairman of Oodua Group of Investment and since this investment banker got appointed, he has brought on board a lot of innovation to reposition the conglomerate and make it the pride of our forebears in the South West who established this business empire long time ago.

“As you celebrate this diamond years of indisputable positive impacts, our prayers at Aerofield Homes Limited is that you will continue to wax stronger than ever before and of course, you will certainly celebrate many more years in sound health and greater prosperity. Happy 60th birthday sir”.

