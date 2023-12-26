Uzodimma: Nigeria will recover from socio-economic challenges

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed confidence that soon, Nigeria will recover from her current socioeconomic difficulties.

He said the reforms being put in place by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government reinforces his confidence that the country’s tomorrow will be better for the citizens.

The Governor spoke Monday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Ozuh Omuma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State where he was joined by family, friends and associates to worship on Christmas Day.

In his remarks after the Church Service, Governor Uzodimma said he was delighted that we are celebrating another Christmas season – a period of rebirth and time to show love to each other, to families, communities, Local Government, State and the Nation at large.

He reiterated his earlier message to Imo people to show love to State, Nation and humanity on Christmas, expressing optimism that the current economic challenges in the Country, occasioned by the reforms and policies of President Tinubu will in a couple of months be a thing of the past.

Urging Nigerians to exercise patience with the government, the Governor noted that with the Port Harcourt Refinery coming back on stream and the exchange rate also showing signs of stability “Nigerians will soon smile.”

He however used the opportunity to solicit total support for the President whom he said “is determined to deliver on his electoral promises and mandate.”

Regardless, Governor Uzodimma reminded Nigerians that the period of Christmas should be a season we ought to use to examine our consciences with regard to how far we have fared in our attitude, make amends in areas of our failure as well as continue to improve on the areas of our successes.

“It is a period of showing love to the family, and even to our wives and children. It is a season that should provoke a new attitude, and I think, of collectively building our State and not to destroy it.”

He advised those who have penchant for destructions and killings of innocent citizens to desist from such “because God sees all we do in life, being omnipresence.”

He also prayed that as 2023 is fading away, “it shall be well with us while the New Year will usher in new things in our lives.”

On (in)security, the Governor assured that there will be no more insecurity in Imo State, emphasising that anybody who continues to troubleshoot in the State in the name of insecurity, given what had happened in the past four years as regards his efforts to reposition the State, should consider being foolish.

“The good days are ahead.”

In his homily, the Rev. Fr. Alexander Ihenebo from Ahiara Mbaise Diocese said Nigerians should, at this time, ask themselves “what they are bringing to the table and not what they are taking away from the table,” in a message he captioned “Ukwuoma ihe onye ji bia” (Good legs what one comes with).

The clergy challenged the congregation to continue to be positive about Nigeria, saying that with the birth of Jesus Christ all things have been made new.

The Church Service was marked by various gift presentations to the Governor and his wife, Barr. (Mrs.) Chioma Uzodimma, by the St. Rose Lima Parish for their contribution in elevating the status of their area in different ways.

The Church was attended by important personalities from Imo State and outside.