President Tinubu condemns heinous attacks in Plateau, directs immediate apprehension of culprits

President Tinubu condemns heinous attacks in Plateau, directs immediate apprehension of culprits

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 3:08 pm


Gunmen

Gunmen

President Bola Tinubu today strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

President Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ladi Adebutu , Police Headquarters in Ogun, 30 mins ago

    Ladi Adebutu Visits Police Headquarters in Ogun
    Lucky Aiyedatiwa 2 hours ago

    Aiyedatiwa, why the rush?
    Governor Rotimi Akeredolu 3 hours ago

    Uzodimma, Namadi , Yusuf pay tributes to Akeredolu, Na’Abba
    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House  5 hours ago

    VP Shettima commissions redesigned Kano Govt. House 
    Former President Ernest Bai Koroma 6 hours ago

    Sierra Leone Coup: Former President Koroma’s House in Makeni Barricaded
    Governor Radda distributing seedlings and fertilizer to one of the beneficiaries 8 hours ago

    Governor Radda empowers 2, 040 farmers in Katsina 
    President Tinubu during his meeting in Lagos with traditional rulers, others 19 hours ago

    Tinubu: Nigeria being re-engineered for the prosperity of all, not an elite minority
    20 hours ago

    Dr. Segun Osoba: The man who declined professorship but saw tomorrow