Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative empowers over 250 senior citizens in Edo

Monday, December 25, 2023 12:34 pm


Oluremi Tinubu

By Jethro Ibileke

Over 250 senior citizens in Edo State have benefitted from the Renewed Hope Initiative for the elderly, a pet project of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The beneficiaries between the ages of 65 and 95, were drawn from across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Besides cash empowerment of ₦100,000 each, they also underwent comprehensive medical check-ups, including eye examinations, culminating a health talk on how to stay healthy.

Wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, who represented Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the presentation ceremonies, personally presented the cash to the beneficiaries in the three venues chosen to meet with the senior citizens: Benin City, Irrua, and Auchi.

She noted that the initiative transcends party lines and directly impacts the needs of the people by bridging the gap for the often-forgotten elderly.

“We want to thank Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for reaching out to our people here,” she said.

The Edo First Lady, also announced a personal contribution of a bag of rice and a combo pack, in support of the President’s wife’s initiative.

Filled with gratitude, the beneficiaries offered prayers for the President, his wife, and the country at large.

Mrs. Evelyn Abiodun said, “I am very surprised at this gesture, to be remembered like this. I did not expect it honestly; she has made our Christmas celebration possible. May God Bless her richly.”

On his part, Mr. Ojo Ohiogbouan said, “My family and I are very grateful to the First Lady of Nigeria. She remembered us when it was very dire. May God give her the wisdom to rule this country better.”

