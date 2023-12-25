Christmas broadcast: I accept the Presidential Peace Accord, it’s not a death sentence — Fubara

* I’ll honour all terms of peace accord

*Peace Pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has dismissed the criticisms and insinuations that the Abuja peace accord presided over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu he endorsed was forced on him and he committed to abiding by the terms.

In the Governor’s statewide Christmas broadcast, he reiterated his avowed commitment to peace stating that there is no too much price to pay for peace to reign in state.

“As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the Peace Pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it. It is certainly, not a death sentence. It offers some way towards a lasting peace and stability in our dear State.

” Accordingly, I reaffirm my acceptance of the Presidential Peace Proclamation and my commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear State without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.

According to Fubara “Let me also use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, HIs Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu GCFR for wading into the near crisis situation that almost punctuated the prevailing peace in our dear State.

“Indeed, by this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers State and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our State with his Presidential Peace Proclamation on the 18th of December 2023.

“Mr. President’s Peace Proclamation has naturally elicited mixed reactions from our people and across the country.

He reiterated further that already, both parties have demonstrated some good faith in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part, and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the State House of Assembly by the Government.

” I have said before, there is no price too much to pay for peace. And with the realization that the worst peace is better than the best war, we will strive to make peace with all segments and interest groups without surrendering our freedom nor jeopardizing the interest and well-being of the good people of Rivers State who graciously entrusted us with their cherished mandate.

Governor assured that in the face of every challenge always consult widely and confidently tow such part that will best advance and protect the collective interest of our State and people, which is what we have resolved to do in the present circumstances.

Fubara said it is his singular honour and privilege to address the people of the Rivers State on the auspicious occasion of the 2023 Christmas celebration, the first since on assumption of office as Chief Steward of the State.

Recalling the symbolic birth of Jesus Christ, he said the circumstances surrounding the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ are very sobering with far reaching lessons for navigating through lives travails.

The Governor said “First, He was born of exceptionally lowly parentage: Joseph, the carpenter, and the mother, the immaculate Virgin Mary – not of royalty.

He enjoined the people to take note of the realities indicate the two very unique qualities the Almighty God expects the entire mankind to emulate: simplicity and humility.

He said therefore that on this special occasion let us all remind ourselves of the major teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ: selflessness, love for one another, and the inexhaustible will to forgive one another.

The governor re-emphasized to stick to the continue on the promised mantra of his administration’s continuity and consolidation.

“I wish to reiterate that nothing shall constrain us from our path in our commitment to provide a steady flow of the dividends of democracy in all positive ramifications to our people.

He thanked all the good people of Rivers State and all men and women of goodwill, even those beyond our shores, for the massive love and support we have received and continues to enjoy before and during the recent travails that challenged the peace of our State and stability of our Government.

He called for kind understanding and confidence in the process being embarked upon to find lasting peace in our State as we are confident that we can achieve stability and progress without endangering the collective interest of our people.

According to Governor Fubara “I am proud to say that we have successfully confronted the challenges of governance and have made measurable progress in the last seven months of our administration with various laudable projects and programmes, some completed, some ongoing and others at advanced stages of completion.

” By the grace of God, 2024 will witness a speedy transformation of our State with the completion of most of our projects and programmes, such as sections of the Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Andoni section of the Unity Road, the Ahoada-Omoku Road, the Emohua-Degema Road, etc, and the commencement of many other laudable projects, both in infrastructure and human capital development, as outlined in our 2024 budget.

“Once again, let me thank you all for your undying support and encouragement in the face of daunting challenges and reaffirm our commitment to redeeming our electoral promises. By God’s grace, we are on the path of unstoppable progress and shall meet your expectations within the limits of available resources.

“Finally, as we joytully celebrate the glorious birth of the Prince of Peace, I wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, 2024”.

Recall that Nyesom Wike,Minister of Federal Capital Territory had at a Church service yesterday accused Fubara of reneging in the peace agreement.

FULL TEXT OF BROADCAST

STATEWIDE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY SIR SIMINALAYI FUBARA GSSRS, GOVERNOR, RIVERS STATE, ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2023 CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

1. My dear good people of Rivers State

it is my singular honour and privilege to address you today on the auspicious occasion of the 2023 Christmas celebration, the first since my assumption of office as your Chief Steward.

2. As we all know, the circumstances surrounding the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ are very sobering with far reaching lessons for navigating through lives travails.

3. First, He was born of exceptionally lowly parentage: Joseph, the carpenter, and the mother, the immaculate Virgin Mary – not of royalty.

4. These realities indicate the two very unique qualities the Almighty God expects the entire mankind to emulate: simplicity and humility.

5. Therefore, on this special occasion let us all remind ourselves of the major teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ: selflessness, love for one another, and the inexhaustible will to forgive one another.

6. As, had earlier promised, the mantra of our administration is continuity and consolidation. I wish to reiterate that nothing shall constrain us from our path in our commitment to provide a steady flow of the dividends of democracy in all positive ramifications to our people.

7. I most heartily thank all the good people of Rivers State and all men and women of goodwill, even those beyond our shores, for the massive love and support we have received and continues to enjoy before and during the recent travails that challenged the peace of our State and stability of our Government.

8. Let me also use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, HIs Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu GCFR for wading into the near crisis situation that almost punctuated the prevailing peace in our dear State.

9. Indeed, by this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers State and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our State with his Presidential Peace Proclamation on the 18th of December 2023.

10. Mr. President’s Peace Proclamation has naturally elicited mixed reactions from our people and across the country.

11. As a principal participant in the entire saga, I have taken some time to study the terms therein and have come to the conclusion that the Peace Pact is not as bad as it is being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it. It is certainly, not a death sentence. It offers some way towards a lasting peace and stability in our dear State.

12. Accordingly, I reaffirm my acceptance of the Presidential Peace Proclamation and my commitment to implementing both the spirit and letters of the declaration in such a way and manner that will restore political stability to our dear State without compromising the collective interest of our people and our cherished and shared democratic values.

13. Already, both parties have demonstrated some good faith in the implementation process with the withdrawal of the purported impeachment notice on their part, and the release of hitherto withheld allowances of the members of the State House of Assembly by the Government.

14. I have said before, there is no price too much to pay for peace. And with the realization that the worst peace is better than the best war, we will strive to make peace with all segments and interest groups without surrendering our freedom nor jeopardizing the interest and well-being of the good people of Rivers State who graciously entrusted us with their cherished mandate.

15. I assure you that we will in the face of every challenge always consult widely and confidently tow such part that will best advance and protect the collective interest of our State and people, which is what we have resolved to do in the present circumstances.

16. Let me, therefore, crave your kind understanding and call on you to have confidence in the process we are embarking upon to find lasting peace in our State as we are confident that we can achieve stability and progress without endangering the collective interest of our people.

17. I am proud to say that we have successfully confronted the challenges of governance and have made measurable progress in the last seven months of our administration with various laudable projects and programmes, some completed, some ongoing and others at advanced stages of completion.

18. By the grace of God, 2024 will witness a speedy transformation of our State with the completion of most of our projects and programmes, such as sections of the Port Harcourt Ring Road, the Andoni section of the Unity Road, the Ahoada-Omoku Road, the Emohua-Degema Road, etc, and the commencement of many other laudable projects, both in infrastructure and human capital development, as outlined in our 2024 budget.

19. Once again, let me thank you all for your undying support and encouragement in the face of daunting challenges and reaffirm our commitment to redeeming our electoral promises. By God’s grace, we are on the path of unstoppable progress and shall meet your expectations within the limits of available resources.

20. Finally, as we joytully celebrate the glorious birth of the Prince of Peace, I wish you a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, 2024.

21. Thank you and may God bless our dear Rivers State.