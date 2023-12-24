Oyebanji expresses condolences on the death of an Ekiti son, Dejumo Lewis

Sunday, December 24, 2023


 

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has expressed condolences on the passing of veteran actor and producer, Dejumo Lewis, aged 80 years.

Lewis a film and television actor, famous for his Kabiyesi role in “The Village Headmaster”, Nigeria’s longest-running television series shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988, passed on Saturday.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the late actor as one of the leading lights of television production in the seventies and eighties, where his prominent role in the Village Headmaster series, earned him a place in the hearts of viewers nationwide.

He described Lewis, who hailed from Erijiyan Ekiti as a bundle of talent, adding that the late actor, together with the rest of the cast redefined television drama and became household names in the process.

“Another iroko in the entertainment world has fallen. Dejumo Lewis was not just an actor, he was a man of distinction and thoroughbred professional who deployed his skills in the development of the nation’s entertainment sector.

“The Government and good people of Ekiti State, the Land of Honour, mourn the departed soul. But we are consoled by the fact he lived an impactful life and left his footprints on the and of time.

“Our prayer is that God would grant him eternal rest, and console his family”, the Governor added.

