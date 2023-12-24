Kano guber  tussle: Yoruba elders urge Tinubu not to interfere in Supreme Court judgement

*Declares support for Gawuna

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Yoruba Northern Elders Forum (Y-NEF), has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow the law take its cause as the Supreme Court reserves judgment on the Kano governorship election.

Y-NEF, however, expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna will emerge victorious at the Apex Court, just the same way the governorship election tribunal and the Appeal Court gave him victory.

Y-NEF made their position known in a communique raised after their meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, convened by an APC stalwart, Hon. Seyi Olorunsola.

They also tasked First Class traditional rulers in Yoruba land to help persuade President Tinubu to remain neutral in ongoing legal tussle on governorship election in Kano and other states across the country.

According to the Communique signed by

Elder Durojaiye Babalola, the Yoruba Northern Elders Forum acknowledge the influential role of traditional leaders in the society.

“In light of this, we urge foremost Yoruba Traditional Leaders such as the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo, and the Oba of Lagos and other leaders of thought such as the respected former APC Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande to engage with our son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Our appeal is for him not to interfere with the decision of the Supreme Court but to allow the wheel of justice to prevail in the case of the Kano State gubernatorial election,’ the Communique added.

Y-NEF further urged the Supreme Court to respect the will of the people, recognizing the fact that the people of Kano State have expressed their will at the ballot box.

Y-NEF emphasized on the importance of upholding the democratic process, “it is incumbent on all concerned parties to respect the overwhelming choice of the people as declared by the Tribunal and Appeal Courts. We affirm that the will of the people should prevail in the democratic space.”

The Communique further stated that: “The Yoruba people in Kano State and the North at large are known for their peace-loving nature. Despite the internal political dynamics in Kano State, we affirm our commitment to not being drawn into the local politics.

“We insist that the decisions of the courts must be respected, fostering a peaceful coexistence among the diverse communities in the region.

“However, we note with concern how the Presidential Candidate of the NNPP in the last General Elections, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso worked against our son (President Tinubu)’s emergence as the President after the Western Nigeria worked assiduously for the Presidency of the North in the 2015 elections; he (Kwankwaso) was all out to outdo the seeming gentleman’s agreement for power to return to the South West when he campaigned vigorously against Tinubu’s emergence.”

Y-NEF further appealed to President Tinubu to shun sentiments, insisting that, ” we caution President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against succumbing to sentiments and emotions that may compromise the will of the people of Kano State. It is imperative that he does not play into the hands of propaganda orchestrated by the NNPP, especially since the Tribunal overturned its perceived victory, a decision validated by the Appeal Court.

“It should be noted for all Nigerians to understand that Governors have been removed by the courts before and the Kano situation cannot be the first and it would certainly not be the last.

The Forum use the medium to appreciate Vice President Kashim Shetimma and the APC Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the overwhelming support they gave our son, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu before, during and after the General Elections.

“It is this type of show of support and solidarity across the Niger which continues to cement the unity of the country in its quest for greatness.”

The Communique also underscored the power of democracy and the will of the people and advocated for the Rule of Law to be upheld not only in Kano State but across the entire nation.

Y-NEF commended the judiciary for their bold steps in remaining steadfast to the letter and spirit of the law in the gubernatorial election judgments.