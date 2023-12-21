Yuletide:  Police in Kano assure residents of adequate security

*Kano CP Gumel hosts FFS for training 50 repentant thugs as fire service ambassadors

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

As Christmas and New Year celebrations draw near, police in Kano have assured residents of adequate security of lives and property.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who briefed journalists on operational order during the festive period, warmed against any form of action capable of breaching the peace in the state.

He said Police and sister-security agents will not tolerate unpatriotic actions and movements during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

According to him, all necessary security arrangements have been put in place to ensure hitch-free festivities.

CP Gumel directed supervising officers of the Command to ensure effective visibility patrols and widen all channels of intelligence gathering ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court Verdict on the state governorship election.

The Police boss congratulated all the good people of the state for witnessing the last month of the year 2023 and felicitated with them on the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

He further enjoined the good people of the state to remain law-abiding as adequate security arrangements have been put in place in liaison with other security agencies to ensure the security of lives and property before, during and after the year 2023 Christmas and the 2024 New Year Celebration.

CP Gumel directed all the departmental heads, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Commanders and other Supervising Officers of the Command to ensure adequate security at worshipping centres, recreational facilities and to scale up round-the-clock visibility patrols, and effective traffic control for ensuring smooth flow of traffic throughout the State.

He issued an advisory during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year festive periods.

People going to worshipping centres are advised to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger suspicion or apprehension.

He urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious person, movement or item to the nearest police station or through the Command’s Emergency Numbers.

“Underaged children and unlicensed persons are not allowed to operate motor vehicles, tricycles or motorcycles.

Road users are warned to desist from reckless and dangerous driving.

“Parents and Guardians should always accompany their children with adults while going out so as to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents or any unsolicited dealings.

“Any group or individual under whatever guise is warned to desist from any act or conduct that will likely cause a breach of peace or breakdown of law and order. Whoever is caught engaging in such activities will face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of which person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through any of the following emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms:

Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.

CP Gumel while appreciating the confidence and friendship gesture extended by the good people of the State to the Police Command, also thanked everyone for the prayers, understanding, continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.

‘ On behalf of the Officers and Men of Kano State Police Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc wishes the good people of Kano State a serene Christmas and New Year Celebrations. Happy Christmas and New Year in Advance,'” he added.

*CP Gumel hosts FFS for training 50 repentant thugs as fire service ambassadors

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, on Wednesday, hosted and appreciated the management team of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) for training selected 50 repentant thugs on fire safety techniques, to become fire service ambassadors.

Recall that the Kano police boss ensured the repentance and amnesty to over 623 thugs who shunned crime and dropped their weapons to become good and patriotic citizens.

About 50 of them were selected to undergo training on fire service techniques sponsored by Aminu Mohammed Magashi (AMG) Foundation.

The AMG Foundation released monthly stipends for the payment of 50 repentant thugs and unveiled plans to sponsor another 50 to work as Sanitation Ambassadors under REMASAB while the other 25 repentant thugs have been drafted to work under Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) supervision.

However, the Director, Kano State Youths Empowerment Programme, Comrade Yusuf Alhassan said the state Government has also unveiled its plans to absolve all the 623 repentant thugs through its Youths Empowerment Programs.

The programme was part of Kano State Police Command’s follow up effort to see to the full implementation of the transformative community policing programmes targeting at the 623 repentant thugs so far who changed from crime.

The objective of this skills training is to equip them with the necessary skills to work as Fire Services Ambassadors.

The wrap up of the training which was held on Wednesday at the Police Officers Mess Conference Hall in Bompai, Kano, was delivered by the trainers of the Federal Fire Service, Kano State Command under the sponsorship of AMG Foundation during which participants were exposed to theoretical and practical knowledge and skills for the provision of effective fire safety.

The Kano Commandant of NSCDC, Commandant Mohammed Lawal Falala stated that 50 of the repentant youths will be absolved to assist the NSCDC in crime fighting.

Also, the Managing Director of REMASAB, Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago pledged to support 25 of the youths and also look inwards on ways to render more assistance to them.

While speaking on behalf of the state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Director General, Kano State Directorate of Youth Development and Economic Empowerment, represented by Comrade Yusuf Alhassan promised to support in empowering the influential youths.

In his remarks during the event, CP Gumel said he was greatly to witness the success of the collective efforts towards providing safe and secured environment for everyone to live in peace and for the businesses to prosper in all parts of the State, “this is part our common determination towards ensuring effective crime management, prevention and control.”

He recalled that on assumption of duty on May 2, 2023 as the State Commissioner of Police, there were security challenges, surrounded largely with the disturbing threats of daylight and night mobile phone snatching, armed robbery and thuggery.

He further stated that: “After carefully studying the crime pattern, I anchored a policing strategy with application of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches; a kind of stick and carrot that led to the repentance galore of a number of influential youths which brought geometrical reduction in many ways violence crime incidences in the State.

“All these we are doing is in line with the directives and vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM to all Commands and Formations to keep implementing community-based policing programs.

As at today, the Police Command has profiled a total of 662 influential youths that voluntarily repented from the reign of supremacy conflicts (Fadan ‘Yan Daba) which were in existence for over ten years. They all promised to forgo crime and never again.

“Today, Police Command is pleased seeing that Federal Fire Service, Kano Command and Aminu Garba Magashi (AMG) Foundation took out of the inventory of fifty (50) from the influential youths and providing them with requisite training as Fire Safety Ambassadors” Interestingly each will be supported by the foundation with a monthly stipend for the first three months.

“In this era where crime and violence often dominate news headlines, it is crucial that the Police Command is now acknowledging the vital role been played by initiatives such as this community policing that is encouraging the implementation of touching lives and impacting our determination towards addressing the root causes of crimes and providing opportunities for redemption from the life of criminality. On this note, we are inviting other stakeholders especially from the Government Agencies, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), industrial and private sectors to equally contribute their quarter in the support, encouragement, and giving guidance for improving the lives of these individuals who have bravely steer from life of crime and violence. This is the time they need the honest love of the society.”

The Kano police boss added that: “In furtherance, it is also important to acknowledge the fact that security is holistic concept and collective responsibility requiring the active involving of everyone in the society.

“Therefore, it is paramount that all hands be on deck in ensuring the security and well-being of all the residents of Kano State. On this note, I wish to stress that breaking the cycle of violence and crime is a shared responsibility that we must all work together to achieve.

“Lastly, I implore these 50 training beneficiaries to utilize this opportunity as a means to envision their brighter future. It is my belief that everyone possesses the potential to achieve greatness regardless of the errors of the past by embracing the positive mindset and setting the ambitions.

“In conclusion, I would like to extend my profound gratitude to the Executive Governor of Kano State, His Excellency Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf for his continued support to this transformative engaging through the instrumentality of community policing initiatives as well as the Federal Fire Service, Kano Command, AMG Foundation and other key stakeholders who have diligently worked towards achieving this feat. It is my ardent prayer that this training serves as a catalyst for the needed transformation, progress and for a thriving Kano that we can all be proudly calling our home.”