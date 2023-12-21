Video: Tinubu lands in Lagos for Christmas

Video: Tinubu lands in Lagos for Christmas

Thursday, December 21, 2023 7:10 pm


President Tinubu lands in Lagos

President Tinubu lands in Lagos

• Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others receive President at airport

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday evening, arrived in Lagos from Abuja ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

Nigeria’s Presidential Jet NAF 001, which conveyed the President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 03:55 pm local time.

He was welcomed by a waiting crowd of supporters.

President Tinubu was received at the airport by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, among others.

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains led by his Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), State Executive Council, and top government officials were also at the airport to receive Mr. President.

President Tinubu was accompanied by his Principal Private Secretary, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and other close aides.

The President came into the waiting hands of the Lagos State Cultural Troupe, who treated him to the traditional music and cultural dance of Lagos.

President moved around the airport and waved at the crowd who came out to welcome him to Lagos for the Christmas celebrations.

The President later boarded a helicopter from the airport to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi from where he will move to his private residence in Lagos.

 

 

 

