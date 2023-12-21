The Nigerian Railway Corporation reveals modalities for free train services today

*As God Is Good( GiG) will be rolling out pilot phase today at two locations in Lagos:

1. GIG mobility terminal Jibowu, Lagos.

2. GIG mobility terminal AJAH, Lagos

Following the approval by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday to assist commuters during the Christmas and New Year festive period, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, is to commence free train services in all the areas of the country that have a functional railway system, today.

The free train services are to end on January 4, 2024.

The statement released by the NRC announcing the commencement of the free train ride, reads:

“In line with Mr. President’s directive, the general public may note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will commence free train service on its entire Passenger services from Thursday 21st December 2023 to Thursday 4th January 2024, both days inclusive.

“Passengers are advised to obtain their free tickets via the online e-ticketing platforms only. Tickets will not be issued at any of the Corporation’s Train Stations.

“Please note that no commuter will be allowed to board the train without a ticket.

Yesterday, as reported by TheNEWS, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development and chairman of the Presidential inter-ministerial committee on subsidised yuletide Inter-state transport, Dr. Dele Alake assured Nigerians that logistics for the 50% discount on road transport on 22 major routes across the country from 21st December 2023 has been finalised.

It will be recalled that Dr. Alake in the company of Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali; Information and National Orientation Minister, Mohammed Idris and Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga had announced on Wednesday afternoon a Presidential intervention to reduce the cost of inter-state road transport by 50% while commuting on railways will be free from 21st December 2023 to 4th January, 2024.

Onanuga tweeted also: “Participating companies in the FG’s plan to reduce the transport burden of travelling 5 million Nigerians:

“1. GIG ( God is Good), 2. Chisco Transport, 3. Young Shall Grow, 4. God Bless Ezenwata, 5. Area Motor.”

Addressing the press after a follow up meeting, alongside Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Ojo and his Transportation counterpart, Alake reiterated that all was set for the effective implementation of the initiative which he emphasised is aimed at easing the burden of high cost of transport on Nigerians, this festive season.

In his remarks, Dr. Alkali revealed that the Federal Government is using the structured Luxury Buses Association of Nigeria to operate the discounted fares in the 22 routes, across the country, restating that implementation will commence on Thursday, while the specified routes will be announced, shortly.

On securing mining sites, the Interior Minister said that the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will play a significant role in the new security architecture in the works, stressing that collaboration with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in that regard remains unflinching.

See the routes: