Governor Radda, Speaker Nasiru take empowerment programme to Buhari’s hometown

Thursday, December 21, 2023 2:51 pm


Former President Buhari and Governor Radda during the event

* Praises former President Buhari for transparency 

* Governor Radda opens Islamic Art Exhibition Centre In Abuja 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Daura

Katsina state Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Yahaya Daura, have taken the drive for human development and empowerment to Daura, country home of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Radda  described the immediate-past President of Nigeria, Buhari as an epitome of transparency.

Governor Radda reiterated his commitment to people-oriented  developmental goals in the interest of current and future generations across Katsina  state.

He stated this during the launch of an empowerment Programme benefitting 3,623 orphans, vulnerable individuals, women, and some All Progressive Congress (APC) grassroots mobilizers in Daura.

The initiative, spearheaded by the  Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Nasiru Yahaya Daura received praises from the Governor for committing over N34  million  to support the less-privileged in his Daura constituency.

Governor Radda expressed appreciation to legislators who have been consistent in addressing the needs of their constituents through empowerment packages, urging them to uphold the populist and progressive ideals that he and the APC stand for.

The programme’s initiator, Speaker  Nasiru Yahya Daura vowed to sustain the welfarist commitment by reaching out to many more vulnerable individuals in the constituency.

While acknowledging the presence of  former President, General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), Speaker Daura noted that he has personally constructed  and equipped eleven Islamiyya schools across various Local Government Areas in the state.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of APC,  Alhaji Sani Aliyu Daura commended the  Speaker for carrying out the 10th humanitarian and economic  empowerment programme since the beginning of his tenure as Speaker of the Katsina state House of Assembly.

During the event, Deputy State Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bala Abu Musawa urged legislative members, especially at the National Assembly, to initiate similar empowerment packages for orphans and vulnerable individuals in their constituencies.

He thanked former President Muhammadu Buhari for transparent leadership and emphasized the need for honesty and integrity in elective positions.

Highlights during the event included special awards to both former President Buhari and Governor Radda for their outstanding commitment to transparency, fighting banditry, and supporting education.

Former President Buhari received an award and a bull, while Governor Radda was awarded and presented with a Horse.

Other awardees included State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Faruq Lawal Jobe and Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Yahaya Daura.

Governor Dikko Radda and former President Buhari later commissioned a new secondary school, a mosque, and a clinic constructed by Nigerian Consul to Benin Republic, Alhaji Muntari Ali, in Yardage District, Zango Local Government.

Governor Radda opens Islamic Art Exhibition Centre In Abuja 

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has officially opened the Islamic Art Exhibition at the  International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, Abuja (ICICE), Alnooor Mosque in Abuja.

Gov Radda

This was contained in a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

According to the Statement, the theme of the exhibition revolves around “QUR’ANIC IMPRESSIONS AND CREATIVE EXPRESSIONS.” The exhibition will end on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Expressing his admiration for the artistic endeavours, Governor Radda urged ICICE and IACC to extend a similar exhibition to Katsina State. Furthermore, the Governor announced plans for youth training, incorporating it into his broader youth empowerment programme.

The Governor was conducted round the exhibition by Abdulrazaq Isah, Secretary General of the Islamic Arts and Cultural Centre  Abuja, and Dr. Abdulfatah Adeyemi, Director of Art and Counseling and Culture at the ICICE.

Dr. Adeyemi conveyed sentiments on behalf of ICICE, emphasizing the significance of the exhibition and its potential impact.

 

 

