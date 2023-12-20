Why Rwanda is Buying Off Monster Multi-Purpose Tractors Manufactured And Assembled In Port Harcourt 

Rwandan Govt To Buy Off Monster Multi-Purpose Tractors Manufactured And Assembled In Port Harcourt

*Indigenous Tractor Manufacturing Company Unveils Multipurpose Air-Conditioned Tractors In Port Harcourt.

*Future of Nigeria economy hinges on mechanized farming.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame has directed the country’s High Commission in Nigeria to immediately start necessary documentation to fast track buying off the newest multi-purpose 120- Horsepower BobTractors assembled in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Vianney Rubagumya, the Second Counsellor, at the Rwandan High Commission to Nigeria disclosed this to our Correspondent in Port Harcourt at the sidelines during the unveiling of multipurpose Air-conditioned BobTractors.

According to the Rwandan diplomat, Rubagumya, the President of Rwanda who has gotten the reports of the versatility and the new 120 horsepower BobTractors manufactured and assembled in Port Harcourt specifically made to adapt to the African weather for mechanized farming.He therefore specifically directed that top officers of Rwandan High Commission must at unveiling of BobTractors that took place on Monday night at Pool side of Hotel Presidential,Port Harcourt.

The Counsellor Rubagumya explained that Rwandan Government is taking Mechanized Agriculture as the tonic for massive food production to feed it’s people and also export to other countries in East Africa and Europe.

He revealed that his government has been in talks with the Ibifiri BobManuel, Managing Director of BobTractors Nigeria Limited manufacturer of the 120 horsepower BobTractors.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony BobManuel described the Tractor as ” a multipurpose game changer for mechanized farming and agribusiness,says that it him and his team five years to stay in America where the new 120 horsepower BobTractors were designed.They are now manufactured and assembled in Port Harcourt which specifically made for the Nigerian tropical weather and for the African terrain.

“BobTractors unlike those imported from Europe develop fault and pack up easily due to overheating because of the ever hot tropical weather and tough terrain”.

He said: “The newly inaugurated BobTractors are the answers and game changers to need of mechanized farming in Nigeria and bbecause it work as Harvester,Planter, bush clearing clearing and so on easily to maintain because the parts are readily available. You don’t need import the parts from Europe.”

BobManuel described mechanized Agriculture as an untapped gold mine waiting to be explored and more revenue yielding compared to the oil and gas.

“Our crude oil will soon dry up, but our soil and Agriculture will remain forever. There was a period of the Nigeria history when we had Groundnut pyramids,Cocoa, cotton,hides and skin. The revenue from them sustained our economy”

The Chief Executive Officer of BobManuel said that with the introduction of BobTractors the era of subsistence agriculture where farmers use cutlasses and Hoes with a lot of manpower on the farm is gone.

At the occasion, Representatives of the Rivers State Government, Manufacturers Association, Nigerian Chambers of Commerce Agriculture and Industry, NACCIMA,spoke eloquently about the need for governments, corporate bodies, individuals to focus on Agriculture for food security and also because it a big business.