Pro-Wike faction of Lawmakers withdraw notice of impeachment on Governor Fubara 

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 10:05 pm


 

Pro-Wike factional Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The pro- Nyesom Wike, Minister of Federal Capital Territory faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly at its Legislative Sitting, Wednesday, in the Auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters on Port Harcourt-Aba Road, has withdrawn the impeachment notice served on the governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Reading a letter on the Floor of the House, signed by 24 Members, the factional Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule recalled that on the 30th of October, 2023 he read a notice of impeachment signed by 24 Members of the House pursuant to Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution as altered; which contained particulars of gross misconduct, and was served on the Governor.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

In a press statement signed by Martin Wachukwu, the media Aide to Martin Amaewhule says that Amaewhule recalled following the agreement reached on the 18th of December, 2023 at the instance of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the House has withdrawn the notice of impeachment, and would abide by the letters of the agreement and the advice of Mr. President, whom he said Members have immense respect for.

Amaewhule added that the House would continue to perform its constitutional functions of law making and oversight for the development of the State; and lauded Mr. President for his fatherly role in the settlement of the issues.

In another development, the House considered further Report of the Adhoc Committee on the Aleto Oil Spill.

Recall that in August, 2023 the Committee submitted its Report on an oil spill in Aleto community accassioned by equipment failure.

Remarking on the Report, the factional Speaker Rt.Hon. Amaewhule commended the Committee for following up the Resolutions of the House on the initial Report and urged the Committee to continue and ensure that proper and full remediation is effected.

