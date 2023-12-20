Governor Fubara approves N100,000 Xmas bonus for Civil Servants 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There have been wild jubilations as Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved sum of N100,000 as Christmas bonus for the State Servant on its staff payroll.

In a short Government announcement signed by Joseph Johnson Commissioner for Information and Communitions, says Governor Fubara gave the approval on Tuesday for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration.

Our Correspondent reports that the announcement caught civil servants unawares late in evening has made many of them flood the Social Media platforms with tons of gratitude for his benevolence.

Below is the Announcement

SPECIAL GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

GOV. FUBARA APPROVES CHRISTMAS BONUS FOR RIVERS CIVIL SERVANTS

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has approved the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) as Christmas bonus for the State’s civil servants on the State payroll

Gov. Fubara gave the approval on Tuesday for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration.

Warisenibo Joe Johnson

Hon. Commissioner, information and Communications

Photo Captions:

A cross section of the Rivers State Civil Servants jubilating over the announcement.