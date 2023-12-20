Governor Fubara approves N100,000 Xmas bonus for Civil Servants 

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 4:24 pm


Gov Fubara, Centre

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

There have been wild jubilations as Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has approved sum of N100,000 as Christmas bonus for the State Servant on its staff payroll.

In a short Government announcement signed by Joseph Johnson Commissioner for Information and Communitions, says Governor Fubara gave the approval on Tuesday for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration.

Our Correspondent reports that the announcement caught civil servants unawares late in evening has made many of them  flood the Social Media platforms with tons of gratitude for his benevolence.

