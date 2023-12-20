Conflict with Wike : No price will be too much for me to pay for peace – Fubara 

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 12:40 pm


Gov Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said there is no too much price to pay to ensure that peace reigns in the State and so as to foster development.

Sir Fubara, speaking at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders Day ceremonies of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences in Iriebe Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, said there is no price that will be too big to pay to ensure that peace prevails.

The governor assured that he is prepared and will continue to pay the necessary price that will quarantee peace.

Governor Fubara also assured that the provision of quality education system and affordable public healthcare services will remain two vital priorities of his administration that are driven to achieve universal access for all Rivers people.

“While some progress have been made, it is obvious that a lot still needs to be done to achieve our collective aspirations for universal access to quality education and healthcare for our people. I need not say that no society can progress without educated and healthy people.”

Sir Fubara noted the giant strides achieved within six years of PAMO University founded by Dr. Peter Odili, to become Nigeria’s most outstanding private medical institution.

The governor announced that his administration has increased the number of students from 100 to 150, who can now benefit from State’s yearly scholarship in the institution.

“I assure you that we have no choice as a government, but to continue to offer tangible material support to enable the university to widen the scope and quality of medical education and services it provides in our State.”

On his part, the Chancellor of the institution, and Chairman Board of Trustees, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar expressed the optimism that the graduating students will be good ambassadors of the institution that has mould them to be excellent in their studies by being human and honest in the discharge of their duties wherever they go.

In his speech, Pro-Chanchellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Peter Odili, who is also former governor of Rivers State said the institution that started in 2018 has come of age graduating students for the 6 years study to become medical doctors and inducted into medical profession.

Giving his address, Vice Chancellor of the Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Prof. Michael Diejomaoh said about 89 students graduated with 40 of them as the first products as medical doctors, 49 others from various medical courses and 5 students graduating as first class.

 

