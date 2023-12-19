VP Shettima to investors: Leverage on massive opportunities in energy sector

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 2:23 pm
*Says transparency, Ease of Doing Business under Tinubu Phenomenal
* Hails Youths as “Pillars of Today” at Awards Gala, Vows Support for Future Unicorns
Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged investors, both domestic and international, to avail themselves of the new opportunities created by power deficit and federal government’s bid to drive additional investments in Nigeria’s energy sector.
He also pledged the commitment of the Tinubu administration in addressing the country’s energy deficiency just as it remains focused on enhancing ease of doing business.
The Vice President stated this on Monday during the financial bid opening for the privatisation of the five National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) Plants on Monday in Abuja.
He said the occasion “serves as a robust assurance to bidders and the start of an investment with promising returns.”
Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the VP said, “Nigeria’s power deficit extends an open invitation to domestic and international partners. We are here to urge collaborative efforts to craft enduring solutions.
“The government remains resolute in addressing the energy deficiency and is focused on enhancing the ease of doing business.”
Sen. Shettima however urged prospective investors in the plants to “bear the weight of trust in utilizing these resources for the greater good of the nation,” even as he implored them to “adhere to the highest standards of best practices if we must pursue a shared objective.”
The Vice President further assured that the “National Council on Privatisation and the Bureau of Public Enterprises are prepared to ensure that what we do has an effect on President Tinubu’s comprehensive eight-point plan, and a meticulous and transparent privatisation scheme within the power sector inspires confidence in our operations.
“As regulators, our commitment remains steadfast—we must persist as facilitators of these reforms. There are no shortcuts on the path to realizing the dream we’ve promised our beloved nation,” the VP added.
Sen. Shettima noted that the success of the ‘pivotal moment’ underscores government’s commitment, “not just as a friend to our enterprises and investors but as a facilitator of growth and development.
“We are here to fulfil our pledge to the nation and reassure them of our resolve to support initiatives that foster economic vibrancy and sustainability,” he further noted.
VP Shettima Hails Youths as "Pillars of Today" at Awards Gala, Vows Support for Future Unicorns
Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared young Nigerians the “pillars of today” and pledged unwavering support for their entrepreneurial dreams.
Addressing the 5th Annual Under 30 CEOs Awards and Gala Night at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on the theme “A Flower for the Nigerian Youth” VP Shettima who was represented by Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change at the Office of The Vice President emphasised the crucial role young people play in shaping the nation’s future.
“We believe that none of you belongs to tomorrow, for we are a young nation by our demography, by our history, and by our pursuits,” he declared, acknowledging his own inclusion among the “young” while affirming their rightful place at the decision-making table.
Highlighting Nigeria’s median age of 19, the Vice President framed it as a “demographic dividend” ripe for investment. “You are our inspiration to focus on cultivating a robust human capital,” he said, envisioning a future where young Nigerians ascend to corporate heights, build billion-dollar empires, and inspire generations of entrepreneurs.
Recognizing the challenges of managing a nation’s aspirations, Shettima emphasized the need for an enabling environment.
“This is a phase in the life of this nation where the drive for change must meet our commitment to creating an enabling environment,” he stated, vowing to make young people “ambassadors in a world coming to terms with the inevitability of the Nigerian as a pathfinder, a pace-setter, a trend-setter, and a champion.”
He further pledged collaboration, stating, “We are going to work with you because strategic governance isn’t just an interplay of diverse perspectives and synergy; it’s an investment in succession planning.” This collaboration, he explained, would bridge the gap between generations and sectors, fostering an exchange of ideas and ensuring the best minds contribute to the nation’s progress.
VP Shettima aligned the aspirations of young Nigerians with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he described as seeing “young Nigerians as harbingers of progress, the drivers of whatever reform we have set in place.” This vision, he elaborated, would be realized by creating an ecosystem that spawns “more Aliko Dangotes among you.”
Acknowledging the economic challenges, Shettima countered with optimism and action. “Our vehicle to where we are headed isn’t just optimism,” he declared. “We are driven by our collective strategic thinking and commitment to putting it into practice.”
The Vice President pointed to the resilience of Nigeria’s business landscape, boasting 23 billion-dollar enterprises even amidst the pandemic. “Today, we take a step forward one more time to declare that we are here for business, literally,” he asserted.
Reassuring the young entrepreneurs of the government’s support, VP Shettima promised, “We will be here to give you your flowers, we will always celebrate your ascent up the ladder, and I want you to see this government as your partner, as your ally.”
