VP Shettima to investors: Leverage on massive opportunities in energy sector

VP Shettima to investors: Leverage on massive opportunities in energy sector

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 2:23 pm


VP Shettima

VP Shettima

*Says transparency, Ease of Doing Business under Tinubu Phenomenal

* Hails Youths as “Pillars of Today” at Awards Gala, Vows Support for Future Unicorns

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged investors, both domestic and international, to avail themselves of the new opportunities created by power deficit and federal government’s bid to drive additional investments in Nigeria’s energy sector.

He also pledged the commitment of the Tinubu administration in addressing the country’s energy deficiency just as it remains focused on enhancing ease of doing business.

The Vice President stated this on Monday during the financial bid opening for the privatisation of the five National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) Plants on Monday in Abuja.

He said the occasion “serves as a robust assurance to bidders and the start of an investment with promising returns.”

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the VP said, “Nigeria’s power deficit extends an open invitation to domestic and international partners. We are here to urge collaborative efforts to craft enduring solutions.

“The government remains resolute in addressing the energy deficiency and is focused on enhancing the ease of doing business.”

Sen. Shettima however urged prospective investors in the plants to “bear the weight of trust in utilizing these resources for the greater good of the nation,” even as he implored them to “adhere to the highest standards of best practices if we must pursue a shared objective.”

The Vice President further assured that the “National Council on Privatisation and the Bureau of Public Enterprises are prepared to ensure that what we do has an effect on President Tinubu’s comprehensive eight-point plan, and a meticulous and transparent privatisation scheme within the power sector inspires confidence in our operations.

“As regulators, our commitment remains steadfast—we must persist as facilitators of these reforms. There are no shortcuts on the path to realizing the dream we’ve promised our beloved nation,” the VP added.

Sen. Shettima noted that the success of the ‘pivotal moment’ underscores government’s commitment, “not just as a friend to our enterprises and investors but as a facilitator of growth and development.

“We are here to fulfil our pledge to the nation and reassure them of our resolve to support initiatives that foster economic vibrancy and sustainability,” he further noted.

“VP Shettima Hails Youths as “Pillars of Today” at Awards Gala, Vows Support for Future Unicorns

Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared young Nigerians the “pillars of today” and pledged unwavering support for their entrepreneurial dreams.

Addressing the 5th Annual Under 30 CEOs Awards and Gala Night at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja on the theme “A Flower for the Nigerian Youth” VP Shettima who was represented by Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change at the Office of The Vice President emphasised the crucial role young people play in shaping the nation’s future.

“We believe that none of you belongs to tomorrow, for we are a young nation by our demography, by our history, and by our pursuits,” he declared, acknowledging his own inclusion among the “young” while affirming their rightful place at the decision-making table.

Highlighting Nigeria’s median age of 19, the Vice President framed it as a “demographic dividend” ripe for investment. “You are our inspiration to focus on cultivating a robust human capital,” he said, envisioning a future where young Nigerians ascend to corporate heights, build billion-dollar empires, and inspire generations of entrepreneurs.

Recognizing the challenges of managing a nation’s aspirations, Shettima emphasized the need for an enabling environment.

“This is a phase in the life of this nation where the drive for change must meet our commitment to creating an enabling environment,” he stated, vowing to make young people “ambassadors in a world coming to terms with the inevitability of the Nigerian as a pathfinder, a pace-setter, a trend-setter, and a champion.”

He further pledged collaboration, stating, “We are going to work with you because strategic governance isn’t just an interplay of diverse perspectives and synergy; it’s an investment in succession planning.” This collaboration, he explained, would bridge the gap between generations and sectors, fostering an exchange of ideas and ensuring the best minds contribute to the nation’s progress.

VP Shettima aligned the aspirations of young Nigerians with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who he described as seeing “young Nigerians as harbingers of progress, the drivers of whatever reform we have set in place.” This vision, he elaborated, would be realized by creating an ecosystem that spawns “more Aliko Dangotes among you.”

Acknowledging the economic challenges, Shettima countered with optimism and action. “Our vehicle to where we are headed isn’t just optimism,” he declared. “We are driven by our collective strategic thinking and commitment to putting it into practice.”

The Vice President pointed to the resilience of Nigeria’s business landscape, boasting 23 billion-dollar enterprises even amidst the pandemic. “Today, we take a step forward one more time to declare that we are here for business, literally,” he asserted.

Reassuring the young entrepreneurs of the government’s support, VP Shettima promised, “We will be here to give you your flowers, we will always celebrate your ascent up the ladder, and I want you to see this government as your partner, as your ally.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian Railways Service 7 mins ago

    The Nigerian Railway Corporation reveals modalities for free train services today
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja 47 mins ago

    Fubara yet to withdraw case against Pro-Wike Lawmakers 
    Pro-Wike factional Speaker Martin Amaewhule. 11 hours ago

    Pro-Wike faction of Lawmakers withdraw notice of impeachment on Governor Fubara 
    Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna 13 hours ago

    Supreme Court ruling: Kano students defend Gawuna’s Mandate
    L-R:Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Solid Minerals and Chairman of Inter-Ministerial Committee, Dele Alake, Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali addressing State House Press Corps in Abuja on Presidential Intervention to reduce cost of public transport during the festive season 14 hours ago

    Logistics for Seamless FG-Subsidised Christmas Travels Concluded – Alake
    Ibifiri BobManuel, Managing Director of BobTractors Nigeria Limited at the unveiling of multipurpose Air-conditioned BobTractors assembled and manufactured in Port Harcourt 15 hours ago

    Why Rwanda is Buying Off Monster Multi-Purpose Tractors Manufactured And Assembled In Port Harcourt 
    17 hours ago

    Governor Fubara approves N100,000 Xmas bonus for Civil Servants 
    25 defected Rivers House of Assembly members 19 hours ago

    PDP to 25 Rivers Defected Lawmakers: Your Seats are Vacant, Why Court Can’t Save Your Necks