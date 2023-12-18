Vice President Shettima Mourns the Late Waziri Mukhtar

Vice President Shettima Mourns the Late Waziri Mukhtar

Monday, December 18, 2023 4:20 pm


Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Mukhtar

Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Mukhtar

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, the government and the people of Borno State over the untimely passing of the Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Mukhtar.

The VP said it was with deep shock and sadness that he received news of the demise of the late traditional prime minister of Borno and Chief Adviser to the Shehu of Borno.

Mustapha who became the 12th Waziri of Borno following the demise of his father, Waziri Yerima Mukhtar, on 16th July, 2007 left behind an aged mother, four wives, 19 children, brothers and sisters.

“I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt condolence on the loss of a great Nigerian who believed in Nigeria and worked for the nation’s advancement, as well as the Emirate.

“This is not just a loss to the Emirate or to Borno State, but a great loss to the nation. He was a very humble, kind and gentleman who devoted his life to the service of Allah and humanity.

“Although he passed on too early in his prime to the great beyond, the late Waziri made an impact. Those of us who are associated with him are consoled by the fact that he left an indelible mark in the years that he lived in this side of the veil,” the Vice President noted.

He prayed Almighty Allah for the repose of his gentle soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian Railways Service 5 mins ago

    The Nigerian Railway Corporation reveals modalities for free train services today
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja 45 mins ago

    Fubara yet to withdraw case against Pro-Wike Lawmakers 
    Pro-Wike factional Speaker Martin Amaewhule. 11 hours ago

    Pro-Wike faction of Lawmakers withdraw notice of impeachment on Governor Fubara 
    Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna 13 hours ago

    Supreme Court ruling: Kano students defend Gawuna’s Mandate
    L-R:Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Solid Minerals and Chairman of Inter-Ministerial Committee, Dele Alake, Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali addressing State House Press Corps in Abuja on Presidential Intervention to reduce cost of public transport during the festive season 14 hours ago

    Logistics for Seamless FG-Subsidised Christmas Travels Concluded – Alake
    Ibifiri BobManuel, Managing Director of BobTractors Nigeria Limited at the unveiling of multipurpose Air-conditioned BobTractors assembled and manufactured in Port Harcourt 15 hours ago

    Why Rwanda is Buying Off Monster Multi-Purpose Tractors Manufactured And Assembled In Port Harcourt 
    17 hours ago

    Governor Fubara approves N100,000 Xmas bonus for Civil Servants 
    25 defected Rivers House of Assembly members 19 hours ago

    PDP to 25 Rivers Defected Lawmakers: Your Seats are Vacant, Why Court Can’t Save Your Necks