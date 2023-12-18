Vice President Shettima Mourns the Late Waziri Mukhtar

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has sent his heartfelt condolences to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, the government and the people of Borno State over the untimely passing of the Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Mukhtar.

The VP said it was with deep shock and sadness that he received news of the demise of the late traditional prime minister of Borno and Chief Adviser to the Shehu of Borno.

Mustapha who became the 12th Waziri of Borno following the demise of his father, Waziri Yerima Mukhtar, on 16th July, 2007 left behind an aged mother, four wives, 19 children, brothers and sisters.

“I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt condolence on the loss of a great Nigerian who believed in Nigeria and worked for the nation’s advancement, as well as the Emirate.

“This is not just a loss to the Emirate or to Borno State, but a great loss to the nation. He was a very humble, kind and gentleman who devoted his life to the service of Allah and humanity.

“Although he passed on too early in his prime to the great beyond, the late Waziri made an impact. Those of us who are associated with him are consoled by the fact that he left an indelible mark in the years that he lived in this side of the veil,” the Vice President noted.

He prayed Almighty Allah for the repose of his gentle soul, and fortitude for the family to bear the loss