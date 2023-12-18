Sierra Leone: “Current Bodyguards of Former President Koroma Also Involved In Coup Plot”- Information Minister

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

Contrary to wide held view that the botched coup on November 26, 2023, was linked only to former bodyguards of ex president Koroma, the country’s Information Minister, Chernoh Bah has added a new twist on the current investigations.

He stated that “even the current bodyguards of the former President were actively involved in the planning and execution of the attempted coup “.

Bah revealed the stunning statement on Friday at the press briefing. He confirmed that the plotters “and individuals involved in the failed coup now include former and current bodyguards of the ex presiden”, stating further that the current bodyguards “returned to Makeni after the failed coup”.

This, he went on, is “ to clarify the counterclaims that the implicated bodyguards were no longer associated with the former President “.

He, however, stated clearly that the former President is “not yet found guilty, or the revelation does not imply guilt on him, but to provide accurate account to the public”.

He mentioned “current guards to the former president, like Yapo, who were still residing in the ex president’s house and others, who are now on wanted list”.

He went on to state that “ they came from Makeni ( the permanent residence of the ex president since 2018) to Freetown, to engage in the execution of the attempted coup”.

Meanwhile, 12 serving and retired military and police personnel are on the wanted list, with a 70 million Leones bounty as reward for information for subsequent arrest.

Sierra Leone is trotting on a slippery slope. Businesses are on skeletal operations, with banks now are on limited services and the curfew is still on from midnight to 6 am daily