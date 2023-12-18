Sierra Leone: “Current Bodyguards of Former President Koroma Also Involved In Coup Plot”- Information Minister

Sierra Leone: “Current Bodyguards of Former President Koroma Also Involved In Coup Plot”- Information Minister

Monday, December 18, 2023 10:56 am


Ernest Bai Koroma's

Ernest Bai Koroma’s

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

Contrary to wide held view that the botched coup on November 26, 2023, was linked only to former bodyguards of ex president Koroma, the country’s Information Minister, Chernoh Bah has added a new twist on the current investigations.

He stated that “even the current bodyguards of the former President were actively involved in the planning and execution of the attempted coup “.

Chernoh Bah

Chernoh Bah

Bah revealed the stunning statement on Friday at the press briefing. He confirmed that the plotters “and individuals involved in the failed coup now include former and current bodyguards of the ex presiden”, stating further that the current bodyguards “returned to Makeni after the failed coup”.

This, he went on, is “ to clarify the counterclaims that the implicated bodyguards were no longer associated with the former President “.

He, however, stated clearly that the former President is “not yet found guilty, or the revelation does not imply guilt on him, but to provide accurate account to the public”.

He mentioned “current guards to the former president, like Yapo, who were still residing in the ex president’s house and others, who are now on wanted list”.

He went on to state that “ they came from Makeni ( the permanent residence of the ex president since 2018) to Freetown, to engage in the execution of the attempted coup”.

Meanwhile, 12 serving and retired military and police personnel are on the wanted list, with a 70 million Leones bounty as reward for information for subsequent arrest.

Sierra Leone is trotting on a slippery slope. Businesses are on skeletal operations, with banks now are on limited services and the curfew is still on from midnight to 6 am daily

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian Railways Service 4 mins ago

    The Nigerian Railway Corporation reveals modalities for free train services today
    Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja 45 mins ago

    Fubara yet to withdraw case against Pro-Wike Lawmakers 
    Pro-Wike factional Speaker Martin Amaewhule. 11 hours ago

    Pro-Wike faction of Lawmakers withdraw notice of impeachment on Governor Fubara 
    Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna 13 hours ago

    Supreme Court ruling: Kano students defend Gawuna’s Mandate
    L-R:Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Solid Minerals and Chairman of Inter-Ministerial Committee, Dele Alake, Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali addressing State House Press Corps in Abuja on Presidential Intervention to reduce cost of public transport during the festive season 14 hours ago

    Logistics for Seamless FG-Subsidised Christmas Travels Concluded – Alake
    Ibifiri BobManuel, Managing Director of BobTractors Nigeria Limited at the unveiling of multipurpose Air-conditioned BobTractors assembled and manufactured in Port Harcourt 15 hours ago

    Why Rwanda is Buying Off Monster Multi-Purpose Tractors Manufactured And Assembled In Port Harcourt 
    17 hours ago

    Governor Fubara approves N100,000 Xmas bonus for Civil Servants 
    25 defected Rivers House of Assembly members 19 hours ago

    PDP to 25 Rivers Defected Lawmakers: Your Seats are Vacant, Why Court Can’t Save Your Necks