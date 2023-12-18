Governor Yusuf to construct hospital in memory of late Asma’u

Monday, December 18, 2023 1:21 pm


Gov Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Sunday, pledged to construct a Hospital or Islamiyya School in memory of late  young Asma’u Sani, who died before departing to India for surgical operation.

Governor Yusuf had sponsored the teenager’s surgical operation to India, but she sadly passed on before the departure date for the medical trip.

A Statement by the Director of Public Enlightenment, Government House, Aliyu Yusuf, indicated that Governor Yusuf made the pledge, in company of his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased  at  Alkalawa Quarters in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.

The Statement added that: “The governor who was deeply saddened over the death of young Asma’u. He described the death as very shocking and pathetic,  praying for Allah to grant her an eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Governor Yusuf  directed the Imam of the area to secure a plot of land for the construction of either a Hospital or Islamiyya school which will be named after young Asma’u.

He further directed that the money set aside for the medical treatment of the deceased will be used  for the conveyance of her parents to the Holy Land to perform lesser Hajj  (Umra).

In his remarks during the visit, the Deputy Governor , Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, expressed gratitude of the people of Gwarzo Local Government to Governor Yusuf and thanked him for the kind gesture.

The father of the  deceased, Malam Sani who was moved by the honour done to the family Governor Yusuf, prayed to Almighty Allah to uphold the election of the Governor at the Supreme Court and also reward him with jannatul Firdausi.

Our Correspondent recalls that Governor Yusuf came into contact with young Asma’u when he paid a sympathy visit to Dala Orthopedic hospital and learnt of her predicament.

Governor Yusuf  decided to sponsor her surgical operation in India , but the teenage girl died before departing to India for the surgical operation.

 

 

