Rivers Assembly: Speaker loyal to Governor Fubara writes INEC for fresh election to fill 25 vacant seats

Sunday, December 17, 2023 6:06 pm


Speaker Edison Ehie, right, and Governor Fubara

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Edison Ehie, has written to formally notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the existence of 25 vacant seats and asking the electoral body to commence the conduct of a fresh election.

The letter, signed by the speaker, Rt Hon. Edison Ehie requested INEC to conduct fresh elections to fill the vacant seats.

The letter which was as addressed to INEC was sighted by our Correspondent online coinciding with the same day as the Lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule loyal to Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory were officially welcomed today Sunday December 17 at Polo Club field in Port Harcourt by the State’s All Progressives Congress APC Catertaker Committee,CTC, Chairman, Tony Okocha and representatives of the National Executive Council of the party in attendance.

At time of filing this report, the Martin Amaewhule Lawmakers have not reacted.

Letter to INEC1

Letter to INEC

Letter to INEC3

Letter to INEC4

