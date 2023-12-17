Canada-based security expert joins Edo guber race

By Jethro Ibileke

A Canada-based police detective, Sergeant Ogbemudia Bassey Osagie, has said that he remains the only option as Labour Party candidate for next year’s gubernatorial election in Edo.

Osagie stated this on Thursday in Benin, during an interaction with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

“I am the only option for Edo State because what other candidates lack, I have them,” he said.

Osagie revealed that his aspiration to govern Edo is borne out of his desire to provide better and project-driven governance to the people of the state, especially in the areas of human, infrastructure and capital development.

The Labour Party aspirant who described uninterrupted power supply as catalyst to industrialisation and economic development, promised to partner with a Canadian hydrological company with a view to improving power supply in the state.

“Our people are poor because there is no job for them. But for us to have vibrant youths in Edo, we need to build industries, and technical skills that will make us to be producing instead of consuming.

“I came to serve the people of Edo State and my mandates is to build infrastructures and bridges which will in turn empower the people.

“Having served Toronto for over 24 years! meritoriously, the same competence, transparency and accountability I want to replicate in Edo,” he said.

Other areas of priority to the governorship hopeful include uninterrupted power supply and education.

He said his administration will revamp the educational sector in line with global best practices.

The Toronto Police Service Sergeant called on the leadership of Labour Party in the state to give all its aspirants a level-playing ground with a view to fielding the best for the election.