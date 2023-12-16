Jigawa: Governor Namadi swears-in new Commissioner of Justice

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, on Wednesday, swore in Bar. Bello Abdulkadir Fanini as the new Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of the state.

Bar. Fanini’s appointment followed the the resignation of the immediate-past commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, who was recently appointed the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN ), on Wednesday, officially assumed duty as the fifth substantive Chairman of the Commission

According to a Statement by Governor Namadi’s Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel: “During a ceremony at the Government House on Wednesday, Governor Namadi expressed his confidence in the newly appointed Commissioner, emphasizing that the selection was made based on merit and competence. He charged the new appointee to exert significant effort and demonstrate the utmost level of skill and professionalism while carrying out his responsibilities.”

The Governor further stressed the importance of aligning his actions with the 12-point agenda of the administration, highlighting the vital and central role the Attorney-General plays in the success of the state’s governance.

Addressing the new Commissioner of Justice directly, Governor Namadi stated: “Your role is very vital and central to the success of the administration. We will hold you responsible for any advice you give to the government.” This underscores the governor’s commitment to ensuring that the newly appointed commissioner upholds the highest standards in executing the responsibilities of the office.”

In response, Bar. Fanini expressed gratitude to Governor Namadi for considering him worthy for the position.

He vowed to uphold Governor Namadi’s confidence in him and assured that he would carry out his duties with diligence, professionalism, and a dedication to the principles of justice.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by members of the state’s Executive Council, other top government officials, family, and wellwishers.

They all prayed that the tenure of Bar. marking the commencement of Bar. Fanini’ as the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice of Jigawa State would not only bring good tidings, but also uphold the principles of the Rule of Law and Equity of Justice.

Meanwhile, while officially assuming duty as the new ICPC boss in Abuja, Dr. Aliyu promised to be a humble and listening leader.

Dr. Aliyu, showed up at the Commission’s headquarters at about 2:30 P. M. Wednesday, after he was earlier in the day sworn-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the chamber of the State House, Aso Rock.

Speaking during his inaugural meeting with members of management staff, Dr. Aliyu thanked President Tinubu for finding him worthy of the position, stating that though the task ahead of him may be challenging, with the support of the management and the entire staff of ICPC, a lot of successes will be recorded under his watch.

The new ICPC boss promised to be a humble and listening leader that will be ready to consult, as well as, to position himself ready to lead from the front.

“I want to assure you that you will find in me, a leader who is humble and ready to listen to you. I am ready to work with you as a team. I am also promising you that I will lead by example.

“I know for a fact that leadership is a burden, but once we are united, there is no amount of challenge that we will not surmount. I know that you too would be open to work with me because I cannot do this work alone, I will always consult and we will do everything together, ” he said.