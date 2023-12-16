FG Moves to End Malnutrition as VP Shettima Inaugurates Core Working Committee

FG Moves to End Malnutrition as VP Shettima Inaugurates Core Working Committee

Saturday, December 16, 2023 8:42 am


VP Shettima inaugurates of the Nutrition Core Working Committee

VP Shettima inaugurates of the Nutrition Core Working Committee

In a bid to address severe acute malnutrition in the country, Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated a high-powered Nutrition Core Working Committee (NCWC).

The critical body, dubbed the “intellectual powerhouse” by the Vice President, will spearhead the fight against hunger and malnutrition across Nigeria.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Nutrition Core Working Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Senator Shettima emphasised the importance of coordination and collaboration with the National Committee on Food and Nutrition (NCFN).

“We are determined to upturn the negative nutrition indices of this country,” he declared.

The VP cited his recent visit to Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State where he witnessed the tragic plight of a malnourished child caught in the unfortunate military drone strike, saying “We have no excuse for poverty.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s immense potential for prosperity, the Vice President’s passion for the cause was evident, as he pledged unwavering support to the committee.

“You are our engine room,” he said, urging them to start by tackling the malnutrition crisis from the most vulnerable communities.

“Advise us, draw the roadmap,” he implored, emphasising the crucial role of the members of the committee as expert advisors.

VP Shettima expressed a resolute commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty and malnutrition. “Let us do something truly impactful for Nigerians,” he urged.

He reminded the committee members of their shared responsibility, even as he said, “We are all products of the public school system, and history will judge us harshly if we fail to change the narrative of this country.”

On his part, Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Office of the Vice President, Uju Okorocha, noted that the incursion of nutrition in Nigeria is far beyond health.”

“The committee’s mandate extends beyond healthcare, encompassing education and the broader socio-economic impact of malnutrition.

“The committee will focus on a multi-sectoral approach, ensuring coordinated efforts across government agencies to deliver effective solutions and meet multi-sectoral action targets. Innovative financing mechanisms will also be explored to further strengthen the fight against malnutrition,” she said.

Okorocha emphasized the committee’s vital role, just as she said, “The team here has the knowledge that we can leverage on to move the needle on the issue of malnutrition in Nigeria.”

Committee members emphasized the need for a dedicated delivery unit within the Vice President’s office to track progress and hold all stakeholders accountable.

They also advocated the establishment of nutrition departments across all government ministries and agencies, both at the national and sub-national levels.

Members of the committee include representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the World Bank Group, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Nutrition International, the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, and the Civil Society Scaling-up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN).

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Airtel Commits to Feeding 6,000 Individuals With ‘5 Days Of Love’ Campaign
    A group photograph with the inmates and a delegation of Rivers NUJ Correspondents' Chapel led by Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman and Ignatius Chukwu, Chairman, Chapel Week Organizing Committee, and members of Chapel,Sir Okafor Ofiebor, Emmanuel One, Clarice Azuatalam and Desmond Ejebas 3 hours ago

    Rivers NUJ Correspondents’ 2023 Week: Port Harcourt Orphanage Comences Vocational Programmes
    Bayo Onanuga 5 hours ago

    Amanze Obi’s spiral of lies
    Cheering crowd welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara at flag off of 20,000 housing Units at Mbodo Aluu, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State 6 hours ago

    My administration not fighting anybody, but to deliver my mandate- Gov Fubara
    Chukwuemeka Ezeife's death, 8 hours ago

    Uzodimma: Nigeria loses an asset in Ezeife
    Dapo Abiodun and Ladi Adebutu 10 hours ago

    Ogun State Gubernatorial Election Petition and the Joy of Good Justices
    Governor Namadi swearing-in Bar. Fanini as the new Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Jigawa State at the Council Chamber, Jigawa state Government House on Wednesday 10 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi swears-in new Commissioner of Justice
    Prof Omotoye Olorode 11 hours ago

    Corruption, Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance