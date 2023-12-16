Airtel Commits to Feeding 6,000 Individuals With ‘5 Days Of Love’ Campaign

By Daniels Ekugo

Airtel Nigeria is set to kick off the 2023 edition of its long running community feeding program, ‘5 Days of Love’.

This year, Airtel Nigeria is taking its commitment to giving back to new heights by pledging to feed 6000 Nige­rians across 6 states. This was revealed during a press conference held at the telecom giant’s headquarters on Tues­day, 12th December 2023.

The initiative, which is in its 9th edi­tion will focus on distributing packed meals in five days to 6,000 people across six Nigerian states – Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Imo, Kwara, and Abuja.

In each state, 1,000 persons, includ­ing children, women, youth, and the elderly will be served meals in an at­mosphere capturing the celebratory feelings of season.

Speaking during the press confer­ence, Director, Corporate Communica­tions & CSR, Mr. Femi Adeniran, said, through the initiative, the telco aims to share happiness and celebrate with the people in the communities where it operates.

“The 5 Days of Love campaign is beyond an activity where we distribute meals.

It is an avenue for us to celebrate the festive season with the people around us, in an electrifying atmo­sphere of fun, good entertainment and love.

We believe that little things can make a difference, and this is why at Airtel, we have committed ourselves to the act of sharing and celebrating this end of the year as good neighbors,” Ad­eniran said.

Also speaking at the event, Direc­tor of Distribution, Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Airtel Nigeria, described Airtel as a people-focused organization, adding that despite the difficult times being faced by families and organizations, Airtel will continue its long-standing tradition of ensuring that the vulner­able in the society also share in the experience the festive season.

“It is always our wish to extend 5 Days of Love to reach more Nigerians, hence our commitment to feed 6000 rather than the usual tradition of feed­ing 5000 underprivileged Nigerians. This is a testament to our deliberate effort to remain a company that cares,” Adeshina said.

According to Airtel, this year’s edition kicked off on Wednesday, 13th December 2023 in Lagos, followed by Rivers and Kano states on Thursday, 14th December, and Imo state on the 15th of December.

The activity will continue in the coming week in Kwara and Abuja, on the 18th and 19th respectively.

The Airtel ‘5 Days of Love’ initia­tive, which began in 10 orphanages across Nigeria in 2015, has since ex­panded into several towns and cities across the country, with Airtel part­nering with leading fast-food vendors to deliver food and drinks to the mem­bers of the public.