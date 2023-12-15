Six Commissioners so far resign from Fubara’s Cabinet 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Professor Chinedu Nmom Commissioner for Education has joined the league of five resignees from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu has also made public his resignation from the administration of governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Below is the letter:

They include:

Professor Zacheous Adango, Attorney general and Commissioner of Justice, Dex Alabo Kelly, Commissioner for Works, Inime Aguma, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance and Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke.

However, Emeka Woke’s letter has not been sighted by our Correspondent at time filing this report.