Sierra Leone: After Being Declared “Suspect” in a Botched Coup, Court Orders Former President Koroma to Refund State Funds

Sierra Leone: After Being Declared “Suspect” in a Botched Coup, Court Orders Former President Koroma to Refund State Funds

Friday, December 15, 2023 11:36 am


Former President Koroma ( left ), the Judiciary of Sierra Leone right

Former President Koroma ( left ), the Judiciary of Sierra Leone right

Abubakar Hashim/Freetown

The Justice Fatmata Bintu Alhadi -led three- member jury in the Court of Appeal, has dismissed former President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma’s seven grounds appeal against the Commission of Inquiry (COI) rulings.

She mandated the appellant, the former President, to refund the state Le 70 Billion and $ 15 Million, through the Consolidated Revenue Fund, CRF, domiciled at the Central Bank of Sierra Leone, within 30 days.

Giving the judgment at the Appeal Court, Justice Alhadi remarked:“No one, including President, has exemption for misconduct and abuse of public trust while in office”. She further stated, “Former US President Donald Trump is battling with cases against him in court and there was the conviction of former South African President Jacob Zuma”.

The Court of Appeal judgment is the result of findings of the Justice Biobele COI against the former President.

The dismissal of his appeal and order of a refund to the state within 30 days has now added a new twist and has highlighted the already complex and volatile political climate, with the former President’s alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow President Bio on November 26, 2023.

There is still an uneasy calm in the country, with curfew from 12 midnight to 6 am.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Airtel Commits to Feeding 6,000 Individuals With ‘5 Days Of Love’ Campaign
    A group photograph with the inmates and a delegation of Rivers NUJ Correspondents' Chapel led by Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman and Ignatius Chukwu, Chairman, Chapel Week Organizing Committee, and members of Chapel,Sir Okafor Ofiebor, Emmanuel One, Clarice Azuatalam and Desmond Ejebas 3 hours ago

    Rivers NUJ Correspondents’ 2023 Week: Port Harcourt Orphanage Comences Vocational Programmes
    Bayo Onanuga 5 hours ago

    Amanze Obi’s spiral of lies
    Cheering crowd welcome Governor Siminalayi Fubara at flag off of 20,000 housing Units at Mbodo Aluu, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State 6 hours ago

    My administration not fighting anybody, but to deliver my mandate- Gov Fubara
    Chukwuemeka Ezeife's death, 8 hours ago

    Uzodimma: Nigeria loses an asset in Ezeife
    Dapo Abiodun and Ladi Adebutu 10 hours ago

    Ogun State Gubernatorial Election Petition and the Joy of Good Justices
    Governor Namadi swearing-in Bar. Fanini as the new Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of Jigawa State at the Council Chamber, Jigawa state Government House on Wednesday 10 hours ago

    Jigawa: Governor Namadi swears-in new Commissioner of Justice
    Prof Omotoye Olorode 11 hours ago

    Corruption, Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance