Sanwo-Olu Promises Lagosians Health Palliatives 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, said his administration will provide health palliatives for the residents by subsidising drugs to improve their well-being.

He said the health palliatives, which will soon be rolled out by his administration will cushion the effects of high prices of drugs as a result of the economic challenges in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the promise on Thursday at this year’s Community Day celebration with the theme, “Community Engagement, a veritable tool for infrastructural development in rural communities,” held at the Police College in Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking during the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his government is aware of the growing cost of pharmaceutical drugs in the country and to cushion the effect, the State Government will provide subvention to citizens on medical products as it was done in the transportation sector as well as food distributions.

He said: “We are not going to leave you in various communities; we will continue to provide amenities for all of you in the rural areas. We are going to reach out to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Today, we are here to appreciate you and thank you for your efforts aimed at developing the grassroots. As you know, we have slashed the transport fare. We have provided palliatives of foodstuff. We are going to do more. But the cost of drugs is also rising. As a responsive and responsible government, we will also provide palliatives on medicines.”

The governor also appreciated the various Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the state for their support during the last general elections and for re-electing him and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The Governor, who promised more projects at the grassroots, said his administration has created the Office of Rural Development and appointed a Special Adviser, who is a cabinet member to ensure speedy implementation of community based programmes.

He said the Office of Rural Development is dedicated to taking complaints and addressing the needs of Lagos residents, particularly those in the state’s suburbs and rural areas.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Rural Development, Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje, said the theme of the event resonates with the state’s developmental agenda.

He appreciated all the CDAs in the state for their support through self-help projects, which according to him have complemented government efforts at delivering dividends of democracy to the state.

Agbaje also thanked the newly inaugurated Azeez Amusat-led CDAs for their selfless efforts toward the coordination of collaborations between citizens and the government.

He also commended the winning CDAs for their self-help projects to develop their communities, with a call on other CDAs to support the government in infrastructural development.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Community Development Advisory Council, Alhaji Azeez Amusat, called for the review of the state’s CDA constitution, with an appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu to construct a Community House as State secretariat for all CDAs activities in the State.

Amusat, who thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his support and commitment to the welfare of citizens in the state, appreciated him for the confidence reposed in the CDAs, particularly the distribution of palliatives to residents across the state through the CDAs.

During the event, four 18-seater buses were presented to the first, second and third CDAs, namely Greenland Estate CDA in Eti Osa East LCDA, Royal Estate CDA in Egbe Idimu LCDA and Elepe Royal Estate in Ikorodu Council Area, while the best Rural Community Award went to Araromi CDA in Ibeji Lekki LCDA.

Consolation prices of N500,000 each was also given to the fifth to 10 CDAs respectively.