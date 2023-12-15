INIME Aguma , Emeka Woke, Rivers Commissioners resign

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation social, Mrs Inime Chinwenwo Aguma has resigned as cabinet member of in the administration of

Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In her letter of resignation, Mrs Aguma cited personal and other commitments as reasons for dumping the government .

While she served as commissioner, she also was a member of the governing board of the Rivers State University and member of the Rivers State Flood Management Committee.

Also, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George Kelly has resigned his appointment.

There are also speculations the Emeka Woke, Commissioner for Special Duties may have resigned.

It has been confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Woke was the Chief of Staff for Eight years of former Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration until he was reappointed as Commissioner under Governor Siminalayi Fubara administration.

More resignations are expected in the incoming days

The Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu has also made public his resignation from the administration of governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Our Correspondent reports that so far,five Commissioners have resigned from the Rivers State Executive Council.

They include:

Professor Zacheous Adango, Attorney general and Commissioner of Justice, Dex Alabo Kelly, Commissioner for Works, Inime Aguma, Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Isaac Kamalu, Commissioner for Finance and Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Woke.

Professor Chinedu Nmom, Commissioner for Education has also resigned.