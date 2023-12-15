Hardship: Team New Nigeria tells Nigerians to keep hope alive

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A pro-democracy movement, Team New Nigeria (TNN) has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive in the face of biting economic hardship, insisting that violent protests and attacks against the government is not solution to the problem.

Imran Jino, National Director, Media Engagement of TNN told journalists at Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research (Mambayya), Kano, on Thursday that, “we will not ask people to take arms and revolt on the street. People should be patient and keep hope alive.

“If people are hopeful, things will get better. We are going to embark on aggressive sensitization so that people will know their rights and obligations, particularly, on issues that have to do with electing leaders that occupy political positions.

Though he agreed that the economic situation in the country is not favorable, particularly, to the common man, Imran, however, regretted that the masses who are suffering the dividends of bad leadership were the same people who voted wrong leaders.

“People at the bottom of the pyramid who are suffering what is happening now are the same people who are collecting bars of soap and cups of rice to vote the wrong people into power,” he stated.

He further stated that, “the situation of things in the country is very disturbing. I am affected, even though I may seem to be comfortable, but I come from a rural area where so many people depend on people like us.

” The best way to come out of this problem is to build industries and create jobs for our teeming youths. Team New Nigeria goal is to ensure that good governance is enshrined. We fight drug addiction and youth restiveness. Our goal is to reorientate and sensitize Nigerians on how to live a better and patriotic life.

“We are engaging the youths. We are engaging experts to train youths on skills acquisition. We are not doing it for free. We intend giving loans. We are introducing empowerment programmes to people. Not free, we will empower you, you pay back so that we can empower others.”

Imran insisted that TNN is a movement that will ensure that good governance is enshrine In Nigeria, adding that, ” there is no better time that this country should have a stable leadership than now.

“In this material time, we require a unified movement that will ensure change. We need a movement that will ensure that the plight and problem of Nigerians are solved.”

According to him, “this movement is not a political party. We have members from all political parties, business community, and even journalists are members. We all should join hands to build a new Nigeria. I do believe that Nigeria has come to stay and we shall overcome all these problems, including insecurity.

“Security of lives and property is the responsibilities of every government. Any government that fails to do that has already failed.”

Imran who was the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Katsina state in the 2023 Elections, however, commended the state Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda for tackling security situation in the state headlong.

” I am happy with the way Katsina Governor is tackling insecurity. I have advised him that it is not only through kinetic approach and he is listening. He is investing in human capital development and I believe he will solve the problem of insecurity in Katsina state through youth empowerment and massive job creation.”

He said TNN movement started since 2020, adding that, “we are canvassing for more membersbip. We currently have over 5.4 million members and by December next year, we are targeting six million members.

“Though we are concentrating here in the North-West, we have memebers from other parts of the country—South-East, South-West, South-South, North-East and North-Central who are members.

” We are mobilizing people from Secondary and tertiary institutions. We have professors, technocrats, captains of industry as members.”

He, however, appealed to the mass media to partner with TNN to salvage Nigeria, “we want the mass media to promote our core values which is enshrining good governance in Nigeria. We want the mass media to partner with us so that the society can be salvaged.”