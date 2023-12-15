Chukwuemeka Ezeife is Dead

Chukwuemeka Ezeife is Dead

Friday, December 15, 2023 1:56 pm


Chukwuemeka Ezeife's death,

Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, one time
governor of Anambra State, is dead.

According to a press release issued today and signed by Chief Rob Ezeife, on behalf of the family, the politicians died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, yesterday,

Ezeife was governor of Anambra state between January 1992 and November 1993.

Here is the brief family statement:

“On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife,CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential Aspirant. This sad event took place yesterday at 6pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his State Burial will be announced later.

-signed
Chief Rob Nwakaire Ezeife,
Ahaejiejemba Igbo-Ukwu,
On behalf of the family.”

Ezeife was born at Igbo-Ukwu, Anambra State on 20 November 1937. According to biographical writings on him which were aggregated by Wikipedia, he did not attend secondary school, but taught himself through correspondence courses, qualifying for university admission. He gained a BSc in Economics from the University College Ibadan, then attended Harvard University on a Rockefeller Foundation scholarship where he obtained a master’s and then PhD degree in 1972. He became a School Headmaster, a lecturer at Makarare University College, Kampala, Uganda, a Teaching Fellow at Harvard University, and a Consultant with Arthur D. Little in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Ezeife joined the civil service as an Administrative Officer and rose to the position of Permanent Secretary.

“Ezeife was elected governor of Anambra State on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) platform, holding office from 2 January 1992 to 17 November 1993, when General Sani Abacha took power after a military coup. As governor, he was said to be more interested in planning than in addressing immediate developmental needs and achieved few tangible results. He transferred Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Federal Polytechnic, Oko to the federal government, which helped ensure that they survived in the ensuing military regime.

During the Nigerian Fourth Republic Ezeife, who described himself as a social democrat, was appointed presidential Adviser on Political Matters to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ezeife was appointed a member of the board of the Centre for Development & Empowerment of Commercial Motorcyclists. In January 2010 he was among thousands who demonstrated in Awka calling for credible and violence-free governorship elections on February 6.”

