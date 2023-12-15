Uzodimma cautions against politicising Kaduna bombing error

* Urges support for retired soldiers

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that the survival and unity of Nigeria depends, to a large extent, on the contributions of her retired soldiers – the Legions.

The Governor who spoke on Thursday at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers during the launch of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance emblem ahead of the January 15, 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day however called on the political class not to play politics with the bombing error that recently took place in Kaduna State.

Governor Uzodimma said that since the Nigerian Military had briefed the Nation and explained that the incident was an error, the right thing to do is for Nigerians to see the ugly incident as such as no human being is free from making mistakes.

He explained that every profession comes with its own hazards and challenges, noting that even the soldiers in the course of their duty lose their lives, in some cases, by making mistakes that are avoidable.

“No one is perfect, and it is only God that is perfect. I think we all should rise to pray to God to always continue to intercede to get the insecurity in Nigeria to abate.”

The Governor appealed to Nigerians to be part of the efforts to soothe the pain the ugly incident caused the Kaduna State indigenes, particularly as the event happened not long after the Presidential election in the country took place, rather than the recourse to politics.

Governor Uzodimma acknowledged the contributions of the military towards the unity of Nigeria and expressed happiness that over the years they have not disappointed the country.

He congratulated the Nigerian Armed Forces for the events that culminated into the January 15th celebration and asked that they be supported in a way that the serving ones will be motivated to serve better.

On the side of his Government, the Governor promised to continue to support them.

He acknowledged that the Legion needs a befitting Secretariat in Imo and immediately directed the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Vulnerable Groups, Lady (Mrs.) Nkechi Ugwu to liaise with the leadership of the Group to begin the process.

Also, Governor Uzodimma promised to give the retired soldiers an operational vehicle in addition to directing the Head of Service to liaise with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies on how best to engage the retired soldiers who are still active in security services in Imo State.

The Governor further called on the private sector to contribute to the development of the Legion’s projects in the State.

Earlier in his address, the Legion Chairman in Imo State, Comrade Anyanwu Alphonsus thanked the Governor for his numerous assistance to them over the years and expressed gratitude on behalf of his members.

Anyanwu reminded the Governor that they intend to establish a farm, called Legion Farm, and requested for land and financial support.

He said that they could be supported in several ways like funding, provision of a permanent site and through other generous donations.

In her brief welcome remarks, the Mrs. Ugwu thanked Governor Uzodimma for his numerous benevolence to the Legion in the State since 2020 he came on board as Governor and humbly requested him not to be tired of supporting them.

Mrs. Ugwu also urged the dignatories to donate handsomely towards the launch of the 2024 emblem as the proceeds would assist in the projects the Legion has at hand, including to take care of the widows and children of the fallen heroes.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the State Expanded Executive Council and others witnessed the occasion.