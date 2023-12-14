Ikere robbery attack, Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji ,

Perpetrators of Ikere robbery attack would be brought to book- Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has directed security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of Wednesday’s bank robbery in Ikere- Ekiti and bring them to book.

The Governor who described the armed robbery incidence, which claimed three lives, as senseless and disheartening, said no stoned would be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji, condoled with families of victims of the robbery, the Ogoga-in-Council and the people of Ikere Ekiti.

He also directed government hospitals in the state to take proper care of those that got injured during the robbery attack.

Stressing the importance of local vigilance in security, the Governor urged citizens who have information that can help security agencies in their investigations to make such known to relevant authorities.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not go unpunished. Our security agencies will go after them and ensure they face the guilt wrath of the law.

“Our condolences to the families of victims of the robbery attack and the Ikere people.” The Governor said.

The Governor urged the people of the state to remain calm and vigilant as they go about their daily activities, adding that government is committed to their security and safety and would not spare any efforts at ridding the state of criminal elements.