OSR Cruise Launches Mobility App Redefining Transportation in Nigeria

Thursday, December 14, 2023 7:05 am


Ogunjide Sheun Richard and his men

OSR Cruise, a dynamic mobility startup, launches its innovative APP designed to reshape the way people move and connect. OSR Cruise introduces an all-encompassing APP solution that goes beyond traditional ride-hailing, encompassing ride-sharing, car rental, and delivery services.

Key Features. Ride Hailing: OSR provides users with access to a fleet of stylish and reliable vehicles, ensuring a comfortable journey at their fingertips.

Ride Sharing: Embracing the spirit of community, OSR’s ride-sharing feature allows users to share their journey, split the fare, and build connections along the way.

Car Renting: OSR understands the need for flexibility. Users can now conveniently rent a car for a day or more, tailoring their transportation to fit their unique schedules.

Delivery Services: OSR expands its reach beyond passengers with a dedicated delivery service, promising swift and secure parcel transportation.

Why OSR?:  Stylish Rides: OSR’s fleet comprises sleek and comfortable vehicles, ensuring a stylish commute for users.

Flexible Options: OSR offers a range of services catering to diverse mobility needs, providing users with the flexibility to choose what suits them best.

Transparent Pricing: OSR is committed to transparency, ensuring users experience fair and straightforward pricing without hidden costs.

Community Connection: Join a thriving community of riders and drivers, fostering connections beyond just transportation.

The founder, Ogunjide Sheun Richard, expressed excitement about OSR’s imminent launch, saying, “We are thrilled to introduce the OSR app to the world. Our vision is to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform that caters to diverse mobility needs. OSR is not just a ride-hailing service; it’s a lifestyle, a community, and a reliable partner in your daily journeys.”The OSR Cruise App for drivers and riders is now live on the Google and iOS app stores.Visit the Google or iOS app stores to download the OSR app.

