Empowering women not just for social justice but also national development- First Lady

Thursday, December 14, 2023 4:14 pm


Oluremi Tinubu being decorated

As she is decorated Grand Patron of the National Council for Women Societies, Nigeria, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON has been decorated the Grand Patron of the National Council for Women Societies, (NCWS) Nigeria at an impressive ceremony at the Banquet Hall of the State House,Abuja.

At the event, Senator Oluremi Tinubu noted that the NCWS has always been a beacon for advocacy addressing systemic issues that affect women in Nigeria even as the nation strive to create a more equitable and empowered society, where women are not just beneficiaries but integral contributors to the nation’s progress and prosperity.

She noted: “The NCWS is not new to me as I happen to have been a state patron from 1999-2007 when my husband was the Governor of Lagos State; I identify with you in fostering unity, promoting equality and amplifying the voices of women across every sector of our society including creating a more inclusive and equitable nation which echoes the ideals that we all aspire to achieve”.

The First Lady affirmed her unwavering support as the Grand–Patron of the NCWS.

“As the Grand-Patron I am aware of the challenges being faced by women in our society, women continue to face discrimination, violence and limited access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities. It is our collective responsibility to address these issues and work towards creating a society where every woman can thrive and fulfill her potential”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu appreciated the Executives of the NCWS for their dedication to the welfare and progress of the nation through the targeted programmes of the women’s societies. She also commended their efforts in championing causes that uplift women and promote Education, Healthcare, Entrepreneurship, and social welfare initiatives which resonates with the core values of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The Grand-Patron of the NCWS, Senator Oluremi Tinubu further pledged to do more through the RHI to create an enabling environment for women to thrive.

“I will advocate for initiatives that support women’s Health, and economic empowerment, and work towards eliminating all forms of violence and discrimination against women”.
Earlier the National President of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) Hajia Lami Adamu Lau extolled the virtues of the First Lady, commending her Initiative, the Renewed Hope Initiative and pledging the support of the council and its established machinery in achieving the objectives of RHI.

The event had in attendance Wives of State Governors, Wives of Members of the National Assembly, Wives of Ministers, President of DEPOWA and wives of other service chiefs, members of the NCWS among others.

 

